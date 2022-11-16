Producer prices in agriculture up 5 pct

ANKARA

The agriculture producer price index (PPI) advanced 4.59 percent in October from the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The pace of the monthly increase in the agriculture PPI, however, slowed from September’s 7.14 percent.

The annual increase in the agriculture PPI accelerated from 156 percent in September to 163.3 percent last month, TÜİK said.

The index for agriculture, hunting and related services rose by 4.71 percent monthly for an annual increase of 110 percent.

Producer prices for live animals and animal products increased by 4.36 percent, which brought the yearly increase to 129.6 percent.

The price index for poultry and eggs advanced 8.31 percent from September and increased by 132 percent year-on-year, while rice (in husk) was up 9.3 percent month-on-month and rose 230 percent from a year ago.

Prices for cereals and oil seeds, and fiber plants rose by 171 percent and 189 percent, respectively, in October from the same month of 2021.

The index covers a total of 92 items. The average prices of 20 items included in the agriculture PPI declined, while the prices of 59 items increased in October, TÜİK said.