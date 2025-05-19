Pro-EU mayor, nationalist historian set for Polish presidential runoff

Pro-EU mayor, nationalist historian set for Polish presidential runoff

WARSAW
Pro-EU mayor, nationalist historian set for Polish presidential runoff

TOPSHOT - Rafal Trzaskowski, Presidential candidate, Warsaw's mayor and member of Poland's ruling Civic Coalition party, waves the Polish flag as he speaks to supporters after first exit polls following Presidential elections are announced in Sandomierz, on May 18, 2025

Pro-EU Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski is set to face nationalist historian Karol Nawrocki in Poland's presidential runoff on June 1, an exit poll showed after the first round, as the far-right made record advances.

An overall victory for Trzaskowski would be a boost for the centrist government led by former European Council chief Donald Tusk, which has been at loggerheads with the current nationalist president.

Ever since Tusk's coalition came to power in 2023, key government initiatives have been blocked by vetoes from nationalist President Andrzej Duda of the Law and Justice party (PiS), who is not eligible to run again.

A victory for Nawrocki, who is backed by the PiS party, would likely extend the political deadlock and analysts predict that fresh parliamentary elections may have to be called.

Trzaskowski was expected to get 31.2 percent of the vote and Nawrocki 29.7 percent in May 18's first round, according to an Ipsos poll based on 90 percent of the votes.

"This result shows... how determined we have to be, how much work lies ahead of us," Trzaskowski, 53, told supporters in the southeastern town of Sandomierz.

Nawrocki, 42, struck a defiant tone: "We must win these elections to prevent one political camp's monopoly of power," he said.

Two far-right candidates, Euroskeptic multi-millionaire entrepreneur Slawomir Mentzen and ultra-nationalist MEP Grzegorz Braun, tipped to receive more than 20 percent between the two of them.

"This is the greatest success in the history of our political camp," Mentzen said.

presidential elections, Pro-EU mayor,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

    Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

  2. EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

    EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

  3. DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

    DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

  4. Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

    Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

  5. Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris

    Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris
Recommended
EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction
14,000 babies in Gaza could die in 48 hours without aid, UN warns

14,000 babies in Gaza could die in 48 hours without aid, UN warns
Dire sea level rise likely even in a 1.5C world: Study

Dire sea level rise likely even in a 1.5C world: Study
Pakistan, India agree to withdraw troops by end May: security official

Pakistan, India agree to withdraw troops by end May: security official
Hungarian parliament approves leaving ICC

Hungarian parliament approves leaving ICC
EU agrees to lift all economic sanctions on Syria: diplomats

EU agrees to lift all economic sanctions on Syria: diplomats
Israeli politician slammed for saying country should not kill babies for a hobby

Israeli politician slammed for saying country should not 'kill babies for a hobby'
WORLD EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

The EU decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country after over a decade of civil war, the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced Tuesday.

ECONOMY Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul ranks sixth among expat cities that offer the cheapest cost to relocate for the first six months, according to a report by Remitly, a digital remittance company.

SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿