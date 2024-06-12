Private sector’s external debt at $165 billion

Private sector’s external debt at $165 billion

ANKARA
Private sector’s external debt at $165 billion

The Turkish private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad recorded $165.1 billion as of April, increasing by $1 billion from the end of 2023, the Central Bank said on June 12.

The long-term loans stood at $154.5 billion, decreasing by $458 million, whereas short-term loans, excluding trade credits, increased by $1.5 billion over the same period to $10.6 billion.

Banks’ long-term loan liabilities fell by $1.1 billion, while their bond liabilities increased by $1.7 billion to $16.5 billion.

Non-financial institutions’ long-term loan liabilities recorded a decrease of $944 million compared to the end of 2023 and bond liabilities amounted to $10.6 billion, increasing by $475 million as of April, said the bank.

“Regarding short-term loans, banks’ loan liabilities realized as $5.2 billion, increasing by $680 million, whereas non-financial institutions’ loan liabilities were $1.2 billion, decreasing by $419 million.”

Some 58.1 percent of the total long-term loans consists of the U.S. dollar, 35.6 percent euro, while 2.2 percent consists of Turkish Lira and 4.1 percent in other currencies, according to the bank.

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad based on a remaining maturity basis point to principal repayments in the amount of $48.9 billion for the next 12 months as the end of April, said the bank.

Türkiye, external debt,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

    Türkiye signs deal with US to buy F-16 warplanes

  2. Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

    Security units dismantle 585 gangs in a year: Minister

  3. EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

    EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

  4. Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

    Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

  5. Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

    Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion
Recommended
Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion
Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data

Contraction in housing market continues in May, show data
FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive

FedEx to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Europe in cost-cutting drive
EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war

EU’s plan to impose tariff on Chinese EVs risks trade war
US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year

US Fed holds interest rates, now sees just one cut this year
Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle

Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle
EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı

EBRD provides 45.5 mln euro loan to Eczacıbaşı
WORLD EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws

The EU's top court fined Hungary 200 million euros ($216 million) and imposed a daily one-million-euro penalty for failing to follow the bloc's asylum laws and illegally deporting migrants.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock at $180 billion

Türkiye’s short-term external debt stock increased by 2.3 percent compared with the end of 2023 to stand at $180.1 billion as of April, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe beats Anadolu Efes to win 11th domestic title

Fenerbahçe secured its 11th national championship on their home court with a hard-fought 80-72 victory over Anadolu Efes, winning the Süper Lig finals series 3-1.  
﻿