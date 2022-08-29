Princess Diana’s sporty Ford Escort sells for $866,000

  • August 29 2022 07:00:00

Princess Diana’s sporty Ford Escort sells for $866,000

LONDON
Princess Diana’s sporty Ford Escort sells for $866,000

A sporty Ford Escort that was once Princess Diana’s runabout sold at auction for 737,000 pounds ($866,000) on Aug. 27, a few days before the 25th anniversary of her death.

The modest car, with just 24,961 miles (40,000 km) on the clock, went under the hammer at Silverstone Auctions in Warwickshire in central England.

Bidders from Dubai, the United States and Britain held a heated bidding war for the one-of-a-kind model, resulting in a sale to a buyer from Alderley Edge, an upmarket village in northern England that is home to many Premier League footballers.

The sale price comes as interest in Diana’s life remains huge, a quarter-century after her death, fueled by the success of “The Crown” Netflix series.

The auctioneers said the sale attracted “a supreme amount of global press and publicity interest.”

The car was sold without a reserve price, with bids starting at 100,000 pounds. It sold for 650,000 pounds plus buyer’s premium.

The black Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 with a blue stripe was driven by Diana between 1985 and 1988, as she preferred to have her own car instead of the royal family’s stately Rolls-Royces and Daimlers, according to the lot description.

The auctioneers said the unique Ford Escort remains the “most daring choice” of car by any member of the Royal Family.

The Escort was no luxury vehicle but one of U.K.’s best-selling cars of the era, totaling more than 4.1 million sales, according to Auto Express website.

Similar cars with a less illustrious provenance can be found in classified ads in the U.K. for around 10,000 pounds.

This car, however, was made by Ford according to Diana’s specifications and it is believed to be the only black-painted version of this model, according to the auctioneers.

Diana was frequently photographed at the wheel visiting shops and restaurants in London. Prince William was also photographed sitting in the back.

The princess drove the car with a royal detective in the passenger seat and it was adapted with features such as a second rear view mirror and a radio in the glove box.

The vehicle was previously owned by a collector of Ford cars.

Last year another Ford Escort previously owned by Diana, a 1981 silver 1.6L Ghia saloon that was an engagement present from Prince Charles, sold in London for 52,640 including sales tax and buyer’s premium.

The car’s buyer was said to be a museum in South America. It was previously owned by a U.S. museum.

Aug. 27’s sale comes ahead of Aug. 31’s anniversary of Diana’s death at 36 after a car crash in Paris.

WORLD Swedish FM slams Left Party over PKK support

Swedish FM slams Left Party over PKK support
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish club breaks energy record amid worldwide crisis

    Turkish club breaks energy record amid worldwide crisis

  2. Large companies drive Türkiye’s exports

    Large companies drive Türkiye’s exports

  3. Huge relief operation under way as Pakistan flood death toll rises

    Huge relief operation under way as Pakistan flood death toll rises

  4. Bolsonaro, Lula trade jabs in Brazil debate

    Bolsonaro, Lula trade jabs in Brazil debate

  5. Top 29 must-try Turkish street foods

    Top 29 must-try Turkish street foods
Recommended
Tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch

Tourists flock to Florida for Moon rocket launch
US weather whiplash shows climate change

US weather whiplash shows climate change
‘House of the Dragon’ renewed for second season

‘House of the Dragon’ renewed for second season
Haiti pushes back school year start

Haiti pushes back school year start
Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos

Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos
Thousands throng to Iran museum with Western art masterpieces

Thousands throng to Iran museum with Western art masterpieces
WORLD Swedish FM slams Left Party over PKK support

Swedish FM slams Left Party over PKK support

Negotiations with Türkiye on Sweden’s NATO bid have become more difficult after members of a local party took photos with flags of the PKK terrorist organization, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde has said.

ECONOMY China’s jobless youth left in the lurch

China’s jobless youth left in the lurch

China’s slowing economy has left millions of young people fiercely competing for an ever-slimming raft of jobs and facing an increasingly uncertain future.
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.