Princess Catherine of Wales announces she has cancer

LONDON

Princess Catherine of Wales made a long-awaited appearence on social media on March 22, disclosing her recent diagnosis of cancer and her ongoing treatment in a heartfelt video message to the public.

The news arrives as a shock, following the princess's temporary withdrawal from public engagements two months ago due to what Kensington Palace initially announced as surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was believed to be non-cancerous," shared Catherine, 42, consort to Prince William, the heir to the British throne. "However, subsequent tests revealed the presence of cancer. My medical team has recommended a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am currently undergoing initial stages of treatment."

Expressing her astonishment at the diagnosis, Catherine revealed the challenges she and Prince William have faced in managing the news privately for the sake of their children – George, Charlotte, and Louis.

"It has taken time for us to come to terms with this news and to explain it to our children in a manner suitable for their understanding," she said. "We have reassured them of my recovery and the strength I draw from focusing on my healing process."

Acknowledging the support received from Prince William and the public, Catherine emphasized the importance of privacy during this time of treatment. "While my work has always been a source of joy, my priority now is to fully recover. We ask for understanding as we navigate this period privately," she expressed.

The announcement adds to the recent health challenges facing the British monarchy, with King Charles III currently undergoing treatment for undisclosed cancer, as confirmed by Buckingham Palace in February.

Catherine's disclosure comes following a successful abdominal surgery on January 16, after which she remained under medical care for 13 days. The princess, seen in public for the first time since her surgery, was observed visiting a farm shop alongside Prince William last weekend.

Ending her message with thoughts for all affected by cancer, Catherine emphasized resilience, urging, "For everyone confronting this illness, please remain steadfast. You are not alone."

The disclosure marks a significant moment for the royal family and the public, as Princess Catherine navigates this challenging chapter with courage and grace.