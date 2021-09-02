Prince of Liechtenstein holidaying in Bodrum

  • September 02 2021 07:00:00

Prince of Liechtenstein holidaying in Bodrum

MUĞLA
Prince of Liechtenstein holidaying in Bodrum

Prince Rudolf, nephew of the king of Liechtenstein, and his Turkish wife, Tılsım Tanberk, have chosen the Bodrum district of the Aegean province of Muğla to spend their vacation, according to daily Milliyet.

“The couple spent all day swimming at the world-renowned Türkbükü beach,” the daily reported on Sept. 1.

“While the princess sunbathed, the prince went surfing with his children,” it said.

The couple came to Bodrum just three weeks after the Swiss media reported that they bought a 13th-century castle in Switzerland.

According to reports, the sale price of the castle built on hundreds of hectares of land in the Canton of Graubünden was not disclosed.

“The castle is the most preserved medieval example that has not lost its originality,” a Swiss daily noted.

Prince Rudolf and Tanberk tied the knot in 2012 in the Çırağan Palace at the Bosphorus. Representatives of European royal families attended their wedding.

holiday,

WORLD Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout
MOST POPULAR

  1. British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

    British tourist leaves inheritance to hotel staff in Kuşadası

  2. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  3. Smooth evacuation from Kabul show Turkish army’s power: Defense minister

    Smooth evacuation from Kabul show Turkish army’s power: Defense minister

  4. New cases among children on rise: Expert

    New cases among children on rise: Expert

  5. World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan

    World starts acknowledging success of Turkish drones: Erdoğan
Recommended
Endangered Bengal tiger cub born at Nicaragua zoo

Endangered Bengal tiger cub born at Nicaragua zoo
Çatalhöyük presents new traces from centuries ago

Çatalhöyük presents new traces from centuries ago
Ephesus of Çukurova being unearthed

'Ephesus of Çukurova' being unearthed
World’s biggest triceratops to be auctioned in Paris

World’s biggest triceratops to be auctioned in Paris
Marvel eyes China with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Marvel eyes China with 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'
Hasankeyf Castle undergoing excavations

Hasankeyf Castle undergoing excavations
WORLD Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

Taliban show off US plunder as first flight lands in Kabul since pullout

The Taliban on Sept. 1 paraded some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan, as a team from Qatar landed at the trashed airport in Kabul - a first step towards getting the facility back up and running as a lifeline for aid.

ECONOMY Turkeys hydropower capacity grows despite drought lowering output

Turkey's hydropower capacity grows despite drought lowering output

Although Turkey's installed hydropower capacity is continuing its growth, output from hydropower plants has fallen to 20.1 percent in electricity generation during the January-July period of this year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency on Sept. 1.

SPORTS Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkish women’s national team won against Poland on Aug. 31 to advance to the Final Four of the 2021 Women’s European Volleyball Championship.