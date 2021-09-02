Prince of Liechtenstein holidaying in Bodrum

MUĞLA

Prince Rudolf, nephew of the king of Liechtenstein, and his Turkish wife, Tılsım Tanberk, have chosen the Bodrum district of the Aegean province of Muğla to spend their vacation, according to daily Milliyet.

“The couple spent all day swimming at the world-renowned Türkbükü beach,” the daily reported on Sept. 1.

“While the princess sunbathed, the prince went surfing with his children,” it said.

The couple came to Bodrum just three weeks after the Swiss media reported that they bought a 13th-century castle in Switzerland.

According to reports, the sale price of the castle built on hundreds of hectares of land in the Canton of Graubünden was not disclosed.

“The castle is the most preserved medieval example that has not lost its originality,” a Swiss daily noted.

Prince Rudolf and Tanberk tied the knot in 2012 in the Çırağan Palace at the Bosphorus. Representatives of European royal families attended their wedding.