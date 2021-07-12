Prices for F1 Turkish Grand Prix tickets unveiled

  • July 12 2021 23:37:00

ISTANBUL
Ticket prices for this fall’s Formula One Turkish Grand Prix were revealed on July 12, ranging from about 300 to 3,300 Turkish liras ($35-$382) with a discount for early purchases.

Ticket outlet Biletix said that platinum category tickets- the most expensive group- will cost 3,300 Turkish liras ($382), if purchased before July 31.

The most economical tickets-general admission- will cost 300 Turkish liras or about $35 if bought early.

Last month F1 brought the Grand Prix back to the schedule when Singapore had to drop its Marina Bay race.

The Turkish Grand Prix, which will be round 16 in the world championship, is set to be held on Oct. 1-3 at Intercity Istanbul Park circuit.

The race will take place over 58 laps of the 5.3-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit.


