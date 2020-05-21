Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

  May 21 2020

ANKARA
Turkey canceled its Presidential Cycling Tour due to risks relating to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Cycling Federation President Erol Küçükbakırcı said the next year's race would be held in April 2021.

"If we could do this year's race, we would consider organizing it between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1. There are still risks due to the virus even for this period. The Tour de France is unlikely to happen. Therefore, we will organize it [Presidential Cycling Tour] in April 2021 for the health and safety of people," he said.

