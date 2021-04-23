President Erdoğan, US President Biden speak over phone

  • April 23 2021 21:17:00

ANKARA
U.S. President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold their first bilateral meeting in June, the White House said on April 23. 

The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the June 14 NATO leader meeting in Brussels, Belgium, and will be used "to discuss the full range of bilateral and regional issues," the White House said after the leaders held a bilateral telephone call.

During the conversation Biden conveyed "his interest in a constructive bilateral relationship with expanded areas of cooperation and effective management of disagreements," it added.

The call is the first between Biden and Erdoğan since the American president assumed office in January. 

