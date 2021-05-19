President Erdoğan, MHP leader hold meeting

  • May 19 2021 14:02:00

President Erdoğan, MHP leader hold meeting

ANKARA
President Erdoğan, MHP leader hold meeting

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on May 18 had a meeting with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

The meeting came following the introduction of a 100-article constitutional draft by the MHP on May 4.

In February, Erdoğan urged all political parties to participate in drafting a new constitution, with Bahçeli voicing the agreement.

Regarding the new constitutional proposal, Bahçeli said the general principles of the state listed in the first five articles of the current constitution were preserved with their exact form and qualities in Article 1 of MHP’s proposal.

The MHP leader did not publicize the draft and informed that his party would first share it with his partner at the People’s Alliance, Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

The opposition Nation Alliance comprising the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party and the Democrat Party has vowed that if elected, its priority would be to replace the current model executive-presidential system with what it calls a strengthened parliamentary system.

Turkey, Turkish politics, iyi party,

TURKEY Gov’t bans import of polymer waste

Gov’t bans import of polymer waste
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

    Turkey to receive 90 mln doses of Pfizer vaccine

  2. Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

    Turkey marks Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

  3. Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

    Archaeologists find mysterious structure in ‘Land of the Blind’

  4. Erdoğan is not anti-Semitic: Turkish Jews

    Erdoğan is not anti-Semitic: Turkish Jews

  5. Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart

    Turkish president, FM discuss Palestine with Pakistani counterpart
Recommended
Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians

Main opposition criticizes ‘democrats of world’ for silence over attacks on Palestinians
İYİ Party urges gov’t to take bold steps against Israel

İYİ Party urges gov’t to take bold steps against Israel
MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine

MHP suggests Turkey’s role in establishing stability for Palestine
Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party

Former presidential candidate İnce forms Homeland Party
CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says

CHP-run municipalities producing projects, main opposition leader says
CHP to reveal proposals for system change

CHP to reveal proposals for system change
WORLD EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers

EU to reopen borders to fully vaccinated travellers

EU member states agreed on May 19 to reopen the bloc’s borders to travellers who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, European sources said.
ECONOMY ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

ASELSAN successfully tests micro unmanned aerial vehicle

Turkish defense giant ASELSAN on May 18 said the flight tests of the micro unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Saka were successfully carried out.
SPORTS Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

Beşiktaş shutout Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final on May 18 to complete a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season.