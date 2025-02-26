Erdoğan discusses regional, global issues with Serbian counterpart

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic discussed regional and global issues as well as bilateral ties in a phone call on Tuesday.

Underlining that friendship and solidarity between the two nations have strengthened, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye’s hope for a "new government to be established in Serbia as soon as possible and for peace and stability to be maintained," Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdoğan also said that Ankara would continue to develop bilateral relations with the new government, it added.

"President Erdoğan stated that the joint efforts made to increase the areas of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the defense industry, are expected to bear fruit in the near future,” it further said.

Erdoğan also extended his good wishes to Vucic following the Serbian president’s car accident on Feb. 8 and wished him a swift recovery.

Vucic also congratulated Erdoğan on his 71st birthday.

Erdoğan-Jordanian Crown Prince talks

Earlier, Erdğan also held talks with Jordan's Crown Prince

Erdoğan and Jordanian Crown Prince al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations.

Erdoğan received al Hussein bin Abdullah II at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, said Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on X.

The Turkish president said that the plan to relocate the people pf Gaza to neighboring countries in “unacceptable” to Ankara, emphasizing the urgency of taking immediate action to initiate the construction efforts in the Palestinian enclave, according to the directorate.

Stating that Türkiye and Jordan have “deep-rooted ties,” Erdoğan underlined the importance of increasing cooperation and coordination between the two nations to advance bilateral relations.

The two recognized the essential role of enhancing bilateral relations between Ankara and Amman, alongside their solidarity in support of Palestine, the directorate said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also present at the meeting, which took place at the presidential complex, a Turkish Presidency statement said.

Türkiye and Jordan are in close contact to end the months-long Israeli war in the Gaza Strip.

Recently, Turkish officials, including Erdoğan, said a plan to relocate Palestinians to Egypt, Jordan, or any other third country is "unacceptable."