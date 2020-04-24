Presidency calls for unity in world in concert marking national day

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Presidency organized a concert to celebrate April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day with the slogan “From seven hills to seven continents.”

The concert, which called for love and unity messages for the whole world, was broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the Republic of Turkey Directorate of Communications.

A message of solidarity was given to the world with the performances of the artists from seven different points of Istanbul during this difficult period due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Presidency, which also provides medical supplies to many countries struggling with the epidemic, emphasized the unity and integrity awareness this time by bringing hearts together in Istanbul, where the two continents meet.

Pianist İdil Biret, one of the world’s leading performers of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 9th Symphony piano arrangements, made by Franz Liszt, performed this immortal piece, also known as the “Symphony of Humanity,” on the July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge, which connects Istanbul’s European and Asian sides.

Harpist Şirin Pancaroglu and sound artist Bora Uymaz performed Yunus Emre’s song “Ben Yürürüm Yane Yane” in the world-famous Maiden’s Tower.

Ney player Yavuz Akalın performed “Segah Peşrev” at Hagia Sophia, lute player Murat Bağdatlı performed “Kürdilihicazkar Longa” at Topkapı Palace, flute artist Elif Yurdakul Baykurt was at the Galata Tower performing “Syrinx,” tanbur player Özer Özel and kamancheh artist Aslıhan Özel performed “Nihavend Saz Semai” at the Dolmabahçe Palace and kanun player Serkan Mesut Halili performed “Şehnaz Longa” atop the Pierre Loti Hill during the concert.

In the concert, which took place against the backdrop of magnificent Istanbul landscapes, both classical Turkish music and classical Western music were presented. The messages of love and humanity by important thinkers of the eastern and the western worlds, such as Yunus Emre, Rumi, Hacı Bektaş-ı Veli, Pir Sultan Abdal, Immanuel Kant, Thomas Aquinas and Alphonse de Lamartine Dog accompanied the music, too.

The concert broadcast ended with the expression of “Happy April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day” as the Turkish flag waved in the background.

MFÖ takes stage at Gülhane Park

Another concert for this special day was organized by the Istanbul Governor’s Office at the Gülhane Park. Mazhar Alanson and Fuat Güner of the veteran Turkish pop music band MFÖ (Mazhar-Fuat-Özkan) performed their popular songs in the concert, which was broadcast on social media, radio and television. Özkan Uğur, another member of the trio, did not take the stage due to his health problems.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said that they organized the concert to boost the morale of the people who celebrated April 23 in their homes.