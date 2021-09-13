Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

  • September 13 2021 07:00:00

Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

SANTIAGO-Agence France-Presse
Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

Chilean scientists have announced the discovery of the first-ever southern hemisphere remains of a type of Jurassic-era "winged lizard" known as a pterosaur.

Fossils of the dinosaur which lived some 160 million years ago in what is today the Atacama desert, were unearthed in 2009.

They have now been confirmed to be of a rhamphorhynchine pterosaur - the first such creature to be found in Gondwana, the prehistoric supercontinent that later formed the southern hemisphere landmasses.

Researcher Jhonatan Alarcon of the University of Chile said the creatures had a wingspan of up to two meters, a long tail, and pointed snout.

"We show that the distribution of animals in this group was wider than known to date," he added.

The discovery was also "the oldest known pterosaur found in Chile," the scientists reported in the scientific journal Acta Palaeontologica Polonica.

fossil,

WORLD Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  2. Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'

    Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'

  3. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

  4. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  5. Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief

    Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief
Recommended
Roman emperor’s statue discovered in Aydın

Roman emperor’s statue discovered in Aydın
Wrapping of Arc de Triomphe begins in Christo tribute

Wrapping of Arc de Triomphe begins in Christo tribute
Disney to debut its 2021 films in theaters

Disney to debut its 2021 films in theaters
British monarchy could be gone in 2 generations

'British monarchy could be gone in 2 generations'
Penelope Cruz wins best actress in Venice

Penelope Cruz wins best actress in Venice
Excavations start in ancient Elaiussa Sebaste

Excavations start in ancient Elaiussa Sebaste
WORLD Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Taliban: Women can study in gender-segregated universities

Women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, including at post-graduate levels, but classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is compulsory, the Taliban government’s new higher education minister said on Sept. 12.
ECONOMY Hepsiburada, TÜBİTAK to launch AI research center

Hepsiburada, TÜBİTAK to launch AI research center

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) and D-Market Electronic Services and Trading, the company behind Turkish e-commerce giant Hepsiburada, will jointly establish an artificial intelligence center, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said on Sept. 12.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home

Trabzonspor fight to earn 2-2 draw with Galatasaray at home

Trabzonspor fought hard to secure a 2-2 draw with Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig showdown on Sept. 12, an upsetting result for the Lions.