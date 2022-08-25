Power distribution companies invest 15 bln Turkish Liras

ISTANBUL

Electricity distribution companies collectively invested 14.7 billion Turkish Liras in 2021, up 57 percent from a year ago, according to a report by the Association of Electricity Distribution System Operators (ELDER).

Investments made by 21 distribution companies in power grids amounted to 11.45 billion liras, capturing the largest share.

Distribution company Toroslar EDAŞ increased its investment by 46.2 percent to 1.49 billion liras, taking the lead among all distributors. Başkent EDAŞ also boosted investments by 41.5 percent compared with 2020 to more than 1.35 billion liras, followed by Dicle EDAŞ at around 1.35 billion liras.

The companies served 47.3 million consumers, up from 46.08 million in 2020, the report said.

Electricity consumption grew from 233.4 TWh (terawatt hours) in 2020 to 253 TWh last year. Industry consumed 111.6 TWh, rising from 99.7 TWh in 2020, while residents’ consumption increased from 60.13 TWh to 61.34 TWh in 2021.

Some 13.35TWh of electricity was used in agricultural irrigation last year, up from 10.81 TWh in 2020, and 5.40 TWh of electricity was consumed for lighting.

The length of distribution lines increased to 1.36 million kilometers, while the number of transformers rose from 499,736 to 508,880.

Electricity distribution companies directly employed more than 26,000 people, while the number of personnel at sub-contractors was over 37,000.

Between July 2014 and July 2021, distribution companies carried out 312 research and development projects.

Natural gas power plants’ share in total licensed electricity generation grew from 23.6 percent in 2020 to 34 percent in 2021, while hydropower plants accounted for 17.4 percent of power production, down from the previous year’s 26.6 percent. Wind power’s share increased from 8.4 percent to 9.7 percent.