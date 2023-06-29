Poverty threshold at 34,000 Turkish Liras

Poverty threshold at 34,000 Turkish Liras

ANKARA
Poverty threshold at 34,000 Turkish Liras

The labor union Türk-İş has calculated that the poverty threshold of a family of four increased from 33,752 Turkish Liras in May to 33,789 ($1,298) liras in June.

The poverty threshold depicts the monthly amount of necessary and basic expenditure of a family of four, including food, housing, utilities, transport, education and health.

Türk-İş also said that food expenditure of a family of four, which the union describes as the “hunger line,” climbed from 10,362 liras to 10,373 liras.

Monthly cost of living of a single employee was 13,471 liras in June, according to the union.

Food expenditure of a family of four living in the capital Ankara rose by 0.1 percent in June from the previous month, while the increases from the end of 2022 and in the past 12 months were 28 percent and 62.3 percent.

Households spend some 23 percent of their income on food, while this figure is 3.58 percent for the lowest-income groups, the union said, citing a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Adding housing and transport costs, the lowest income groups have to allocate 73 percent of their income for necessary expenses.

In June, the new minimum wage was increased by 34 percent from 8,506 liras to 11,402 liras ($438).

Türkiye, Economy, Turkish lira,

ECONOMY Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

    Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

  2. Photos show Beatlemania from the inside

    Photos show Beatlemania from the inside

  3. Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet in ‘Superman: Legacy’

    Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet in ‘Superman: Legacy’

  4. Pompeii fresco shows pizza precursor

    Pompeii fresco shows pizza precursor

  5. Actor Julian Sands forged eclectic career

    Actor Julian Sands forged eclectic career
Recommended
Hotel occupancy rate at nearly 100 pct in some resort towns

Hotel occupancy rate at nearly 100 pct in some resort towns
Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek
Natural gas imports down 2 percent in April

Natural gas imports down 2 percent in April
Electric car makers race for supplies of lithium for batteries

Electric car makers race for supplies of lithium for batteries
UK senior doctors to go on strike

UK senior doctors to go on strike

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation
WORLD UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

UN Security Council urges restraint amid West Bank violence

The UN Security Council on Tuesday expressed sadness over the recent deaths of civilians in violence in the occupied West Bank and urged all parties to "refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions."

ECONOMY Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye ramping up efforts to boost reserves, says Şimşek

Türkiye is accelerating efforts aimed at obtaining additional foreign resources for the country in order to further strengthen its reserves, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said.

SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.