Poultry production falls, but milk production rises

ANKARA
Türkiye’s chicken meat production was down 3.9 percent to 2.13 million tons in January-November 2023 from a year ago, while milk output increased 4.3 percent in the same period, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

The number of chickens slaughtered declined by 6.2 percent to 1.16 billion in the first 11 months of 2023, but hen egg production rose by 3.5 percent to 18 billion, TÜİK said on Jan. 15.

The decline in turkey meat production in the country was more than 12 percent to stand at a little more than 43,000 tons in 2023.

The amount of cow's milk collected by dairy enterprises showed a 4.3 percent increase in January-November 2023 from a year prior to amount to 9.34 million tons, while drinking milk production rose by 0.8 percent to 1.37 million tons.

Some 1.12 million tons of yogurt were produced in Türkiye in the first 11 months of last year, pointing to a 4.4 percent increase.

The production of cheese made of cow’s milk amounted to 705,000 tons, a 9.8 percent increase from the January-November period of 2022.

Butter production, however, declined more than 10 percent to 79,300 tons, the numbers from TÜİK also showed.

