Possible pavilion at Napoleon's tomb sparks unease

PARIS

Saudi Arabia is negotiating to build a national pavilion during the Paris Olympics at the Invalides complex that holds Napoleon's tomb, the French Defense Ministry said on Feb. 29, amid criticism from some lawmakers.

"There are discussions underway at the request of the Saudis," said the ministry, which owns the building and its grounds. "There are strict conditions that the Saudis have not yet accepted," a statement from the ministry added.

Many countries erect temporary pavilions during the Olympics which are used for national promotion as well as spaces for fans and official events.

Right-wing MP Nathalie Serre raised the issue in parliament on Wednesday, calling the Invalides "an architectural treasure, full of symbolism and the history of our country" and reminding MPs that the building also contained a military hospital.

"Saudi Arabia poses a specific problem because of its human rights record, but even if it was a Danish or Canadian village it would be the same issue," she told AFP.

"There are some things that are not for sale or for money-making, and the Invalides in my opinion is one of them."