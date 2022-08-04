Possible for US, EU ‘to avoid recession’

  • August 04 2022 07:00:00

Possible for US, EU ‘to avoid recession’

WASHINGTON
Possible for US, EU ‘to avoid recession’

The United States and the European Union can avoid recession and achieve a soft landing by bringing inflation down to an acceptable level, a U.S. central bank official said on Aug. 2.

“A soft landing is feasible in the U.S. and the EA [euro area],” St Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard during a speech at New York university.

But getting there requires that the “shift” in monetary policy, as central banks aggressively hike interest rates to slow runaway inflation, is “executed well.”

A key factor will be managing inflation expectations, he added.

If markets and consumers expect prices to continue to rise then they will act accordingly, with stores raising prices, people rushing to buy goods before prices go up, and employees demanding higher wages, among other things.
“Current inflation in the U.S. and the euro area is near 1970s levels,” Bullard said.

The fight against inflation then was “costly” to the U.S. economy, with multiple periods of recession, he said, attributing that to the Fed’s lack of “credibility.”

“Few believed that the Fed was serious about reducing inflation after an entire decade of allowing inflation to build.”

As a result, then-Fed Chair Paul Volcker had to “earn credibility” through aggressive fiscal policy.

But “the Fed and the ECB [European Central Bank] have considerable credibility compared with their 1970s counterparts,” Bullard said.

He acknowledged that inflation had come in “hotter” than expected during the second quarter of 2022. As a result, the Fed will have to hike interest rates “a little bit higher” than Buller had initially projected.

The Fed’s key rates, which set the tone for commercial banks in the United States, are currently between 2.25 and 2.50 percent.

They will have to be raised to between 3.75 and four percent by the end of the year, Bullard said.

U.S. inflation hit 9.1 percent in June, the highest in four decades.

Inflation also reached a new record in the eurozone in July, coming in at 8.9 percent.

EU, US, inflation rate,

ARTS & LIFE Comanche warriors take spotlight in ’Predator’ prequel ’Prey’

Comanche warriors take spotlight in ’Predator’ prequel ’Prey’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish wrestler wins gold, gets marriage proposal on mat

    Turkish wrestler wins gold, gets marriage proposal on mat

  2. Over 700,000 flock to Saudi Arabia’s top music festival

    Over 700,000 flock to Saudi Arabia’s top music festival

  3. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  4. President instructs board to investigate claims on public personnel exam

    President instructs board to investigate claims on public personnel exam

  5. Barcelona stages final bullfight before ban

    Barcelona stages final bullfight before ban
Recommended
Türkiye on track to meet annual tourism targets

Türkiye on track to meet annual tourism targets
Türkiye’s annual inflation at 79.6 percent

Türkiye’s annual inflation at 79.6 percent
Scholz accuses Russia of blocking gas turbine delivery

Scholz accuses Russia of blocking gas turbine delivery
Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report

Sanctions have huge toll on Russian economy: Report
BP second-quarter profit triples to $9.3 billion

BP second-quarter profit triples to $9.3 billion
Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record

Turkish Airlines breaks another occupancy rate record
WORLD Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb said on Aug. 2 revenue in the recently ended quarter topped $2 billion as people shook off pandemic worries and took part in a banner travel season.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to meet annual tourism targets

Türkiye on track to meet annual tourism targets

Türkiye has announced that it is set to break a new tourism record by revising its target despite the problems created by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the climate crisis.
SPORTS Konya ready to host thousands in int’l event, says minister

Konya ready to host thousands in int’l event, says minister

Türkiye will hold fifth Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, with some 4,000 international athletes coming to the central Anatolian province, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.