Pope’s Türkiye visit raises optimism for dialogue

ISTANBUL

Pope Leo XIV (C) waves to the crowd from the popemobile as he leaves at the end of the mass of Jubilee of Choirs and Choral Society at St Peter's Square in The Vatican on November 23, 2025.

Pope Leo XIV’s first overseas visit this week in Türkiye has raised hopes and optimism for dialogue among Christians, minority rights in the country and the possible reopening of the famous Greek Orthodox seminary.

The pope will embark on his debut overseas trip on Nov. 27, traveling to Türkiye and Lebanon to promote Christian unity and encourage peace efforts amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The six-day trip marks the first major international engagement for the U.S. pope, elected head of the Catholic Church in May, whose modest style contrasts with the charismatic and impulsive approach of his predecessor, Francis.

In Türkiye, Leo will commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea in today’s Bursa's İznik district, where the foundational Christian Creed was established.

He will also meet with Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew to discuss a common date for Easter. During his visit, the pope is scheduled to meet with Armenian Patriarch Mashalyan, making the trip highly anticipated in terms of fostering dialogue among Christian communities.

During his stay in Istanbul, the pope will also meet local Christian leaders at the Assyrian Orthodox Mor Ephrem Church, inaugurated just two years ago.

His visit to Türkiye, a historic bridge between East and West, also aims to strengthen the Church’s dialogue with Islam. On Nov. 27, Leo will visit the Blue Mosque in Istanbul.

Historians estimate that around 100,000 Christians live in Türkiye today.

Türkiye key to Christian history

İznik Mayor Kağan Mehmet Usta told AFP that he hopes that Leo's visit will bring much greater recognition to this town of 45,000 residents.

For Şahin, Türkiye is central to Christian faith because it has so many well-preserved structures that tell the story of the early Church.

"Christianity emerged as a religion around Jerusalem, but if Anatolia, today's Türkiye, did not exist, there would be no Christianity," he said, referring to the travels and letters of the apostle Paul, which make up the bulk of the New Testament.

Hopes for Halki seminary

There has also been a surge of renewed optimism over the possible reopening of a Greek Orthodox religious seminary that has been closed since 1971 in Istanbul.

The Halki Theological School has become a symbol of Orthodox heritage and a focal point in the push for religious freedoms in Türkiye.

Located on Heybeliada Island, off the coast of Istanbul, the seminary once trained generations of Greek Orthodox patriarchs and clergy.

Momentum for reopening it appeared to grow after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the issue with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in September.

Türkiye is now “ready to make the big step forward for the benefit of Türkiye, for the benefit of the minorities and for the benefit of religious and minority rights in this country” by reopening the seminary, Archbishop Elpidophoros, head of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, told The Associated Press.

Asked about the significance of the school for the Greek Orthodox community, Elpidophoros said Halki represents a “spirit” that is open to new ideas, dialogue and coexistence, while rejecting nationalist and religious prejudice and hate speech.

“The entire world needs a school with this spirit,” he said.