PMI remains steady at 49.2 in May

  • June 02 2022 07:00:00

PMI remains steady at 49.2 in May

LONDON 
PMI remains steady at 49.2 in May

Turkey’s headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was unchanged at 49.2 in May, S&P Global’s monthly report showed yesterday.

The reading signalled a third successive moderation in the health of the manufacturing sector, albeit one that remained only marginal.

Any figure greater than 50.0 indicates overall improvement in the sector.

“The latest PMI survey data signalled that business conditions in the Turkish manufacturing sector remained subdued in May amid muted customer demand and ongoing price pressures,” the report said.

Supply-chain disruption and rates of inflation eased over the month and firms continued to expand their workforce numbers.

Both output and new orders slowed during May, extending the current periods of easing to six and eight months respectively as customer demand remained subdued, according to the survey.

Meanwhile, new export orders eased to the greatest extent in two years, with some firms highlighting an economic slowdown in Europe.

“There were further signs of inflationary pressures easing midway through the second quarter. While input costs increased sharply amid rising raw material prices and exchange rate fluctuations, the rate of inflation eased for the fifth month in a row to the softest since February 2021. A slower rise in output prices was also signalled,” it said.

Manufacturers continued to raise employment as part of efforts to expand capacity. Staffing levels were up for the twenty-fourth month running.

“There were some signs that doing business might start to get easier soon. In particular, supply chain constraints were the least pronounced since September 2020, while cost inflation eased for the fifth month running” commented Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

economy,

TURKEY UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’

UN accepts country’s push to be known as ‘Turkiye’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

    Turkey to work on regulations against hookahs

  2. Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

    Turkey sends letter to UN to change country’s foreign name to ‘Türkiye’

  3. University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

    University students in Turkey’s east ‘colored’ in festival

  4. Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

    Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

  5. Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert

    Weather to get hotter on weekend: Expert
Recommended
DWS boss steps down after German ‘greenwashing’ raid

DWS boss steps down after German ‘greenwashing’ raid
Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official

Global chip shortage likely to last through 2023: US official
Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister

Cap on rent hike to be introduced, says minister
Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked
Panelsan secures loan from EBRD, TSKB

Panelsan secures loan from EBRD, TSKB
Retail prices rise 5.8 percent in Istanbul

Retail prices rise 5.8 percent in Istanbul
WORLD Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russians edge closer to taking key Ukrainian city

Russian forces edged closer Thursday to taking a key Ukrainian city after days of intense fighting, tightening their slow squeeze on the eastern Donbas region as Washington warned the war could last months.

ECONOMY Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Electricity and natural gas prices hiked

Authorities have announced hikes in electricity and natural gas prices for households as well as industrial users.

SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.