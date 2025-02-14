PKK's France operative nabbed in Istanbul

ANKARA
Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MİT) and police apprehended a terrorist linked to the PKK/KCK’s organizational network in France during a joint operation in Istanbul, security sources said on Feb. 14.

MİT initiated an operation to track terrorist Medeni Altundere, who was actively engaged in the terror group's propaganda apparatus within its French structure, the sources said.

Altundere was identified as having participated in various demonstrations, activities and funerals of the terrorists orchestrated under the PKK/KCK banner in France and Germany.

Upon confirming his presence in Istanbul, MİT and the police launched a coordinated operation to detain him.

Following his apprehension, the terrorist was arrested by judicial authorities.

On the same day, the Defense Ministry also announced that the Turkish security forces “neutralized” three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and another four in Syria. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the individuals in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

