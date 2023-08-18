PKK supporters deface mosque in Germany with graffiti

HANNOVER

Supporters of the terrorist organization PKK have defaced the exterior wall of a mosque in the German state of Lower Saxony, marking it with the organization's name.

The incident occurred at a mosque affiliated with the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DİTİB) in the city of Hannover on Aug. 17 around 4:30 a.m. local time. Worshippers arriving for morning prayers discovered the graffiti and reported it to the association's management.

Mehmet Zengin, an official of DİTİB in Hannover, expressed concern over the incident, noting that similar acts had been witnessed in the past.

"We, especially our mosque congregation and our religious officials, are anxious and worried," he stated. "We will not allow the peace and security in the city to be damaged in this way."

In response to the incident, the mosque quickly covered up the spray-painted writings. Additionally, the incident was reported to local authorities, according to Zengin.

"We hope that the incident will be resolved by the authorities as soon as possible, and we demand that the perpetrator or perpetrators be found and brought to justice," Zengin added, underlining the community's desire for a swift resolution.