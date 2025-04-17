Pinocchio exhibition opens at Rami Library

ISTANBUL

The “Dear Pinocchio” (Carissimo Pinocchio) exhibition, organized in collaboration with the Italian Design Museum (ADI Design Museum) and the Italian Cultural Institute, has opened at the Rami Library.

Speaking at the opening, Taner Beyoğlu, Director General of Libraries and Publications, said that Pinocchio, as a literary work, has been reflected in both industrial and artistic design, turning into valuable ideas and products.

Beyoğlu emphasized the significance of holding the exhibition at Rami Library, a venue that hosts numerous cultural and artistic events. “This is a valuable exhibition where we can see how a literary work born in Italy, translated into many languages and turned into a great classic, has inspired diverse artistic interpretations and become notable art and design pieces in the minds of artists,” he said.

Stating the interdisciplinary nature and fluidity of art showcased in the exhibition, Beyoğlu added, “As the Culture and Tourism Ministry and Rami Library, we are extremely pleased to host this special exhibition. It's especially joyful to see so many young people here.”

Salvatore Schirmo, Director of the Italian Cultural Institute, noted that the exhibition, which features redesigned versions of the world-famous puppet by Italian designers, had previously been shown in İzmir and Bodrum as part of the “2025 Festival of Italian Creativity Capitals Around the World,” held under the auspices of the Italian Embassy.

Schirmo said, “We are especially delighted that this exhibition is being held in a library, not a museum, because all the artworks that Pinocchio has inspired ultimately stem from a book. So we are in the home of books, and Pinocchio has returned home.”

Pointing out that Pinocchio is an Italian book, not just a cartoon, Schirmo added, “Thanks to Rami Library’s great support, we’re exhibiting just a few of the many Turkish translations of Pinocchio. This also reflects the deep interest Turkish readers have shown toward the book.”

They were created from a piece of wood

Andrea Cancellato, Director of the Italian Design Museum in Milan, said, “I have been given the gift of presenting the Pinocchio exhibition in one of the most beautiful libraries I have ever seen.”

He emphasized that Geppetto, the creator of Pinocchio, deserved direct credit for originating the idea. “Geppetto, a somewhat unconventional carpenter, is perhaps also the starting point for the true Italian designer, someone who takes an ordinary piece of wood and transforms it into a puppet that becomes a child. If you look at the exhibition, nearly all of the works are of similar dimensions, because they were created starting from a piece of wood,” Cancellato said.

He noted that the artists featured in the exhibition sought to recreate Geppetto’s vision, adding that every Pinocchio book has always been illustrated — proof that creativity thrives within a vast range of possibilities.

Launched in 2023 by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the “2025 Festival of Italian Creativity Capitals Around the World” is being held this year in Istanbul, San Francisco, Buenos Aires, New Delhi, and Pretoria.

Curated by Giulio Iacchetti, the exhibition offers a special collection in honor of Pinocchio’s 140th anniversary.

Featuring 21 Pinocchio-themed design objects and 62 original graphic design projects, the exhibition is open to the public free of charge at Rami Library’s F1 Exhibition Hall through May 30.