Pınar Karşıyaka finish as runners-up at Basketball Champions League

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish basketball club Pınar Karşıyaka lost to Hereda San Pablo Burgos 59-64 in the Basketball Champions League final on May 9.

Vitor Benite was the highest scorer for the Spanish side by adding 15 points while Alex Renfroe played with 14 points at the Nagorny Sports Hall in Novgorod, Russia.

Burgos lifted the Basketball Champions League trophy for the second time in a row.