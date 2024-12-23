Philippines to acquire US Typhon missile system

MANILA

The Philippine military said on Monday it plans to acquire the U.S. Typhon missile system to protect its maritime interests, some of which overlap with regional power China.

The U.S. Army deployed the mid-range missile system in the northern Philippines earlier this year for annual joint military exercises with its longtime ally, but decided to leave it there despite criticism by Beijing that it was destabilizing to Asia.

Since then, it has been used by Philippine forces to train for its operation.

"It is planned to be acquired because we see its feasibility and its functionality in our concept of archipelagic defense implementation," Philippine Army chief Lieutenant-General Roy Galido told a news conference.

"I'm happy to report to our fellow countrymen that your army is developing this capability for the interest of protecting our sovereignty," he said, adding the total number to be acquired would depend on "economics."

As a rule, it takes at least two or more years for the Philippine military to acquire a new weapons system from the planning stage, Galido said, adding it was not yet budgeted for 2025.

The land-based "mid-range capability" missile launcher, developed by U.S. firm Lockheed Martin for the U.S. Army, has a range of 480 kilometers, though a longer-range version is in development.

The presence of the U.S. missile system on Philippine soil had angered Beijing, whose forces have engaged in escalating confrontations in recent months with the Philippines over disputed reefs and waters in the South China Sea.