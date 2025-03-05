Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found

MANILA
Philippine rescuers on Wednesday found the wreckage of a fighter jet and the bodies of two crewmen sent to combat communist rebels in a mountainous region of the country's south.

The FA-50 fighter jet had gone missing a day earlier while on a mission to provide air support for troops fighting guerrillas in northern Mindanao.

Lieutenant General Luis Rex Bergante, commander of Eastern Mindanao Command, told AFP the two crewmen had been found inside the wreckage.

"The bodies were found inside the aircraft. There was an attempt to open a parachute and eject," he said.

"The aircraft was a total wreck. The aircraft smashed through the trees in the mountain."

Lieutenant Colonel Francisco Garello of the 4th Infantry Division told AFP the wreckage of the missing jet was found on Mount Kalatungan.

Located in Mindanao's Bukidnon province, the 2,880-meter Kalatungan is the fifth-tallest mountain in the Philippines.

Bergante said bringing the servicemen's remains down the mountainside was now the top priority.

In a statement, the air force said it had temporarily "grounded its FA-50 fleet" and would "ensure a thorough investigation into the accident," the cause of which remains unknown.

The crashed jet was one of a dozen FA-50s the Philippines purchased from South Korea in the past decade.

The jets flew out of Mactan-Benito Ebuen Air Base, which shares a runway with the airport in Cebu, the Philippines' second-largest city.

Air force spokeswoman Colonel Consuelo Castillo told reporters on March 4 it was the "first major incident" involving its squadron of FA-50s, which have been used in exercises over the disputed South China Sea.

The FA-50s have been flown in joint air patrols with treaty ally the United States over contested areas of the South China Sea, where China and the Philippines have been involved in increasingly tense confrontations.

Zelensky tells EU leaders 'thankful' Ukrainians 'are not alone'

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Europeans for their continued support on Thursday as he joined leaders for summit talks in Brussels, saying it meant Ukraine was not "alone" in its fight to repel Russia's invasion.
Central Bank cuts rate by 250 bps, sustaining easing cycle

The Central Bank has continued the easing cycle that it started in December by delivering another 250 basis points cut only days after data showed that annual inflation declined to its lowest level in February since June 2023.
Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
