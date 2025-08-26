Petrol Ofisi sets $14 billion revenue target for 2025

ISTANBUL
Petrol Ofisi CEO Mehmet Abbasoğlu announced a consolidated revenue target of $14 billion for 2025, following the company’s acquisition of bp’s fuel distribution network and infrastructure assets in Türkiye.

Of this total, $1.5 billion is expected to be generated from bp-related operations, he noted.

“We don’t see ourselves merely as a fuel distribution company — we are positioning as an energy infrastructure group,” Abbasoğlu said.

The group now operates 2,700 fuel stations, 9 fuel terminals, 18 airport refueling units, 1 LPG terminal, and boasts 1.5 million cubic meters of fuel storage capacity, securing its position as the sector leader.

Abbasoğlu emphasized the company’s strategic focus on energy, innovation, sustainability, and customer experience, noting its growing influence across the region.

The integration of bp stations — located in densely populated and central areas across Türkiye — has provided Petrol Ofisi with a competitive edge, particularly in major urban centers, he said.

According to Abbasoğlu, the full incorporation of bp stations into the Petrol Ofisi network is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2026.

Another strategic gain from the acquisition involves the ATAŞ terminal, which spans 1.5 million square meters and offers nearly 577 million cubic meters of storage capacity, contributing significantly to Türkiye’s energy security and accessibility, he said.

Abbasoğlu also highlighted the company’s aviation fuel operations, stating that a quarter million aircraft are refueled annually across 18 airports.

“We are present at Antalya Airport through our POTAS subsidiary, in partnership with ATS Antalya Akaryakıt. Now, we’re preparing to launch a similar initiative at Sabiha Gökçen Airport with a new affiliate,” he added.

