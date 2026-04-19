Peru presidential vote results delayed until mid-May

Peru presidential vote results delayed until mid-May

LIMA
Peru presidential vote results delayed until mid-May

Results from the first round of Peru's presidential election won't be released until mid-May, an official said on April 18, after a chaotic vote leading to what appeared to be a tight race.

"We expect to have the presidential results, which is what we need to determine the runoff candidates, by around mid-May," said Yessica Clavijo, secretary general of the National Jury of Elections (JNE), Peru's highest electoral justice authority, on radio broadcaster RPP.

With 93.4 percent of ballots counted from April 12's election, right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori was leading with 17 percent.

The top two candidates go to a runoff election, and a close race has emerged for a spot in the next round between leftist Roberto Sanchez, who received 12 percent of the vote, and ultra-conservative Rafael Lopez Aliaga, with 11.9 percent.

The gap between the two increased slightly on April 18 to 13,600 votes.

Clavijo attributed the slow vote count to the review of more than 15,000 challenged ballots, about 30 percent of which involve the presidential vote and the remainder related to legislative elections.

Lopez Aliaga, the former mayor of capital Lima, has emerged as the harshest critic of the vote's delays. He has alleged fraud, without providing evidence, and called for the vote to be annulled.

Sanchez, for his part, also criticized the vote, telling a press conference April 18: "These serious organizational issues must be investigated and there must be appropriate sanctions."

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