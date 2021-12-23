Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo discovered

  • December 23 2021 07:00:00

Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo discovered

GANZHOU
Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo discovered

Scientists on Dec. 21 announced the discovery of an exquisitely preserved dinosaur embryo from at least 66 million years ago that was preparing to hatch from its egg just like a chicken.

The fossil was discovered in Ganzhou, southern China and belonged to a toothless theropod dinosaur, or oviraptorosaur, which the researchers dubbed “Baby Yingliang.”

“It is one of the best dinosaur embryos ever found in history,” University of Birmingham researcher Fion Waisum Ma, who co-authored a paper in the journal iScience, told AFP.

Ma and colleagues found Baby Yingliang’s head lay below its body, with the feet on either side and back curled -- a posture that was previously unseen in dinosaurs, but similar to modern birds.

In birds, the behavior is controlled by the central nervous system and called “tucking.” Chicks preparing to hatch tuck their head under their right wing in order to stabilize the head while they crack the shell with their beak.

Embryos that fail to tuck have a higher chance of death from an unsuccessful hatching.

“This indicates that such behavior in modern birds first evolved and originated among their dinosaur ancestors,” said Ma. An alternative to tucking might have been something closer to what is seen in modern crocodiles, which instead assume a sitting posture with the head bending upon the chest up to hatching.

Oviraptorosaurs, which means “egg thief lizards,” were feathered dinosaurs that lived in what is now Asia and North America during the Late Cretaceous period.

They had variable beak shapes and diets, and ranged in size from modern turkeys at the lower end to massive Gigantoraptors, that were eight meters (26 feet) long.

Baby Yingliang measures around 27 centimeters (10.6 inches) long from head to tail, and lies inside a 17 centimeter-long egg at the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum.

Researchers believe the creature is between 72 and 66 million years old, and was probably preserved by a sudden mudslide that buried the egg, protecting it from scavengers for eons.

It would have grown two to three meters long if it had lived to be an adult, and would have likely fed on plants.

The specimen was one of several egg fossils that were forgotten in storage for decades.

The research team suspected they might contain unborn dinosaurs, and scraped off part of Baby Yingliang’s egg shell to uncover the embryo hidden within.

WORLD Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

  2. US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

    US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

  3. Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

    Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

  4. Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

    Famous “brothel streets” in Beyoğlu to turn into culture center

  5. Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme

    Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme
Recommended
Anatolian origin coins returned to Turkey

Anatolian origin coins returned to Turkey
Illegal excavations unearth Roman villa

Illegal excavations unearth Roman villa
‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical on Istanbul stage

‘Alice in Wonderland’ musical on Istanbul stage
Oscars shortlists unveiled

Oscars shortlists unveiled
İpek Duben’s most comprehensive show at SALT

İpek Duben’s most comprehensive show at SALT
Ephesus Ancient Canal project takes its shape

Ephesus Ancient Canal project takes its shape
WORLD Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties

Morocco on Dec. 22 spoke of a potential renewal of diplomatic ties with Germany that have been effectively frozen for months, after encouraging comments from Berlin’s new government.

ECONOMY World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) was 143.3 million tons in November, down 9.9 percent compared to November 2020, according to a statement released on Dec. 22.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.