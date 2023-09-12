Pekinel sisters to take stage for quake victims

ISTANBUL
Turkish pianists and sisters Güher Pekinel and Süher Pekinel will take the stage at Zorlu PSM on Oct. 19 with other young musicians.

The event is being organized as part of the 100th year anniversary of the Turkish Republic, and the proceeds of the concert will be donated to the victims of the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes that rattled the country's south.

Accompanied by Borusan Istanbul Philharmonic Orchestra (BIPO) under the baton of James Judd, the Pekinel sisters will be on the stage with Can Çakmur, Veriko Tchumburidze, Dorukhan Doruk, Korkmaz Can Sağlam, Naz İrem Türkmen, Cem Haberstock, Eda Seviniş and Emir İlgen Maximilian, who have achieved great success in internationally respected competitions.

Young musicians, who were raised with the support of the music education systems established by the Pekinel sisters, will perform Bach's works, which are rarely performed on stage. In the concert, different instrument groups will be featured in addition to the piano, while works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Mozart and Rossini will also be interpreted.

Having the State Artist title, the Pekinel sisters established a comprehensive music education system to support talented children, and in 2007, they pioneered professional music education in Türkiye starting from early childhood. With their system, they enabled extraordinary talents to have the opportunity to make careers around the world.

