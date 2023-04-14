Pegasus to launch flights to Greek islands

Pegasus to launch flights to Greek islands

ISTANBUL
Pegasus to launch flights to Greek islands

Türkiye’s leading low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines has announced that it will launch flights to Greek islands of Rhodes and Lesbos this summer.

The flights to the Greek islands will be launched from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport starting from June 1, the carrier said in a statement.

Flights from Sabiha Gökçen will be offered twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

The round-trip ticket prices start from $159/159 euros.

Pegasus carried a total of 2.14 million passengers in March this year, pointing to a 23 percent increase from a year earlier. The international passenger tally increased by 33 percent annually to 1.31 million last month, while domestic passengers the carrier served rose 10 percent to 830,000.

In the first quarter of 2023, Pegasus saw a 29 percent increase in total passengers to 6.27 million.

International passengers leaped 40 percent from January-March 2022 to 3.7 million. In the first quarter the company carried 2.57 million domestic travelers, up 17 percent year-on-year.

ARTS & LIFE Harry Potter TV series announced

Harry Potter TV series announced
LATEST NEWS

  1. Harry Potter TV series announced

    Harry Potter TV series announced

  2. Metallica returns with '72 Seasons'

    Metallica returns with '72 Seasons'

  3. More women accuse Depardieu of abuse

    More women accuse Depardieu of abuse

  4. ‘1923’ musical to be premiered on April 23

    ‘1923’ musical to be premiered on April 23

  5. John Craxton’s first-ever exhibition in Istanbul

    John Craxton’s first-ever exhibition in Istanbul
Recommended
Istanbul Financial Center to open on April 17

Istanbul Financial Center to open on April 17
Gas shipment from Türkiye to Bulgaria starts

Gas shipment from Türkiye to Bulgaria starts
Türkiye seeking to diversify tourism source markets

Türkiye seeking to diversify tourism source markets
China exports rose unexpectedly for first time in 6 months in March

China exports rose unexpectedly for first time in 6 months in March
Sun, wind make record 12 pct of world electricity

Sun, wind make record 12 pct of world electricity
Media, ad investments rose 90 pct last year

Media, ad investments rose 90 pct last year
WORLD President Joe Biden in Ireland: Its an honor to return

President Joe Biden in Ireland: 'It's an honor to return'

After spending most of a day on a whirlwind countryside tour of his ancestry, President Joe Biden is turning back to diplomacy on Thursday, with an address to the Irish parliament and meetings with the country's leaders, and Ukraine is high on the agenda.

ECONOMY Sun, wind make record 12 pct of world electricity

Sun, wind make record 12 pct of world electricity

Solar and wind energy surged to make a record 12 percent of the world’s electricity in 2022, a climate think tank calculated in a report - though coal remained the leading source globally.

SPORTS Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032

Türkiye bids to host Euro 2028 or 2032

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has submitted a final bid to UEFA to host the 2028 or 2032 editions of the European Football Championships.