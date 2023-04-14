Pegasus to launch flights to Greek islands

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s leading low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines has announced that it will launch flights to Greek islands of Rhodes and Lesbos this summer.

The flights to the Greek islands will be launched from Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökçen Airport starting from June 1, the carrier said in a statement.

Flights from Sabiha Gökçen will be offered twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

The round-trip ticket prices start from $159/159 euros.

Pegasus carried a total of 2.14 million passengers in March this year, pointing to a 23 percent increase from a year earlier. The international passenger tally increased by 33 percent annually to 1.31 million last month, while domestic passengers the carrier served rose 10 percent to 830,000.

In the first quarter of 2023, Pegasus saw a 29 percent increase in total passengers to 6.27 million.

International passengers leaped 40 percent from January-March 2022 to 3.7 million. In the first quarter the company carried 2.57 million domestic travelers, up 17 percent year-on-year.