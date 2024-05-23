Pashinyan calls on public to abandon ‘historic Armenia’ vision

YEREVAN

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stressed the need to abandon the far-right dream of establishing a "historic Armenia" based on the belief that previously inhabited lands should be reclaimed, expressing willingness to create a more realistic political roadmap.

Speaking in parliament on May 22, Pashinyan acknowledged significant governance challenges in his country and the failure to develop a realistic vision for Armenia.

"We are searching for a homeland even in our homeland. Our political message now is this: Dear citizens, citizens of the Republic of Armenia, we need to stop our quest for 'historic Armenia' because we have found this homeland. This homeland is the Republic of Armenia, which now encompasses 29,743 square kilometers of sovereign territory,” Pashinyan stated.

Pashinyan noted that his country failed to set a program envisioning “what Armenia would be like 20 years after gaining independence in 1991,” pursuing disputed lands, rather than focusing on real development within the existing borders.

He said that the "search for lost Armenia" is one of the most significant issues in Armenia's social psychology.

Armenia couldn't develop a state vision and understanding that could indicate a path forward for solving problems, and this reflected in people's attitudes, the prime minister said.

Responding to government critics, the Armenian leader said some people "dream of [the Turkish province at the border with Armenia] Kars while sitting in a cafe in Yerevan," warning that this mindset would result in "poor governance of what is already in hand."

Pashinyan's remarks come amid protests at home following the transfer of four villages on the border to Azerbaijani control under recent border talks.

While some call for revenge for last September's one-day Karabakh operation resulting in Azerbaijan's victory, Pashinyan, pursuing a more moderate policy, faces calls for resignation.