Participation banks in Türkiye record 63 percent asset growth in 2025

ISTANBUL

The total assets of nine participation banks operating in Türkiye surged by 63 percent last year, reaching 4.32 trillion Turkish Liras.

Kuveyt Türk maintained its position as the largest participation bank with assets of 1.35 trillion liras, followed by Vakıf Katılım with 784.2 billion liras and Ziraat Katılım with 768.8 billion liras. Albaraka Türk ranked fourth with 466.4 billion liras, while Emlak Katılım came fifth at 410 billion liras.

In terms of profitability, Kuveyt Türk led the sector with a net profit of 40.4 billion liras. Emlak Katılım followed with 13.9 billion liras, Albaraka Türk with 13.2 billion liras, Vakıf Katılım with 7.7 billion liras, and Ziraat Katılım with 5.8 billion liras.

Albaraka Türk recorded the highest profit growth, increasing by 206 percent, while Ziraat Katılım rose 66.7 percent, Emlak Katılım 59.2 percent, Dünya Katılım 52 percent, Türkiye Finans Katılım 27.5 percent and Kuveyt Türk 16.5 percent.

The banks collectively provided more than 2 trillion liras in cash financing support last year. Kuveyt Türk extended the largest share at 583.7 billion liras, followed by Ziraat Katılım with 403.4 billion liras, Vakıf Katılım with 315.8 billion liras, Emlak Katılım with 234.7 billion liras and Albaraka Türk with 212.7 billion liras.