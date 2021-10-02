Parliament Speaker dismisses opposition calls for early polls

  • October 02 2021 07:00:00

Parliament Speaker dismisses opposition calls for early polls

HANDE FIRAT- ANKARA
Parliament Speaker dismisses opposition calls for early polls

There are no political and legal conditions for holding early polls, the parliament speaker has said, recalling that the government had changed the system into an executive-presidency model to avoid political instability in Turkey.

“We have changed the governance system to prevent early elections and for political stability. There are no legal and political conditions for holding early polls,” Mustafa Şentop told daily Hürriyet in an interview before the parliament resumes its works on Oct 1.

Turkey’s next presidential and parliamentary elections are going to take place in June 2023, but the oppositional parties frequently urge the government to advance the election date due to its inability to address the country’s fundamental problems.

On a question about the proposal by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) for lowering the election threshold from current 10 percent to 7 percent, Şentop said that the opposition parties could also contribute to these two parties’ efforts to amend the Election Law.

“It’s not correct to discuss the election system only over the threshold. A holistic approach is needed,” Şentop suggested, stressing he has no idea when a bill can be submitted to the parliament to this end.

On discussions about a new civilian constitution, Şentop underlined the fact that there was a general consensus on the need for a new constitution. “Neither its spirit nor it’s content of the current constitution suit Turkey. I know how it is difficult to reach a full compromise by all the parties. Commitment and sincerity are needed for making a new constitution. I am hopeful,” he stated.

The parliament speaker also answered a question about the ongoing closure case against the Peoples’ Democracy Party (HDP). Banning a political party is an issue covered by the constitution and Law on Political Parties and nobody can interfere in it, Şentop said, adding, “Accusations that a political party is the focal point of terrorist acts need careful consideration. The issue is on the agenda of the Constitutional Court. Political parties must keep a clear distance from terrorism and terrorist organizations, otherwise, the law will step in.”

Politics,

TURKEY Parliament Speaker dismisses opposition calls for early polls

Parliament Speaker dismisses opposition calls for early polls
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

    Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

  2. Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

    Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

  3. Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

    Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

  4. Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

    Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

  5. New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan

    New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan
Recommended
New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan

New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan
Felicity Party’s Oğuzhan Asiltürk dies at age 86

Felicity Party’s Oğuzhan Asiltürk dies at age 86
Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1

Turkey to launch new legislative year on Oct 1
MHP leader holds Biden responsible for ‘tension’ in US-Turkey ties

MHP leader holds Biden responsible for ‘tension’ in US-Turkey ties
HDP says it will not take part in any alliance

HDP says it will not take part in any alliance
CHP vows to resolve Syrian question

CHP vows to resolve Syrian question
WORLD Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure ’within weeks’

Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure ’within weeks’

Australia will begin to reopen its borders next month, the country’s prime minister said on Oct. 1, 18 months after citizens were banned from traveling overseas without permission.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkey’s Purchase Managers Index (PMI) for September slipped to 52.5, according to data revealed by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) and IHS Markit on Oct. 1.
SPORTS Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Sept. 30. 