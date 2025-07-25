Paris talks yield dialogue, de-escalation between Syria, Israel: US envoy

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack announced on Thursday that a Paris meeting between Syrian and Israeli officials resulted in "dialogue and de-escalation" after recent violence in southern Syria.

"I met this evening with the Syrians and Israelis in Paris. Our goal was dialogue and de-escalation, and we accomplished precisely that," Barrack posted on X.

"All parties reiterated their commitment to continuing these efforts."

Neither Syria nor Israel issued immediate comments. Reports indicate Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani participated in the talks.

At a State Department briefing, Deputy Spokesman Tommy Pigott confirmed Barrack and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have engaged with all parties for days, with diplomacy continuing.

"Syria is at a critical juncture, and we look to the Syrian government to lead on these steps," he added.

The session follows heightened Syria-Israel tensions. Clashes erupted July 13 in Suwayda between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups, escalating into Israeli airstrikes on Syrian military sites, including in Damascus.

Israel justified the strikes as protecting Druze communities, but most Syrian Druze leaders rejected foreign involvement, pledging loyalty to a unified Syria. A ceasefire was declared Saturday.

Syria's new government has focused on restoring stability since Bashar al-Assad's ouster on Dec. 8, 2024.

