Paris street art legend Miss.Tic dies aged 66

  • May 24 2022 07:00:00

Paris street art legend Miss.Tic dies aged 66

PARIS
Paris street art legend Miss.Tic dies aged 66

Miss.Tic, whose provocative work began cropping up in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris in the mid-80s and made her a pioneer of French street art, died on May 22 aged 66, her family told AFP.

Radhia Novat grew up in the narrow streets in the shadow of Sacre-Coeur basilica, the daughter of a Tunisian father and a mother from Normandy in western France, where she began stenciling sly and emancipatory slogans.

Her family said she had died of an unspecified illness.

Other French street artists paid tribute to her work.

On Twitter, street artist Christian Guemy, alias C215, hailed “one of the founders of stencil art.” The walls of the 13th arrondissement of Paris - where her images are a common sight - “will never be the same again,” he wrote.

Another colleague, “Jef Aerosol” said she had fought her final illness with courage, in a tribute posted on Instagram.

And France’s newly appointed Culture Minister, Rima Abdul Malak, saluted her “iconic, resolutely feminist” work.

Miss.Tic’s work often included clever wordplays - almost always lost in translation - and a heroine with flowing black hair who resembled the artist herself. The images became fixtures on walls across the capital.

“I had a background in street theatre, and I liked this idea of street art,” Miss.Tic said in a 2011 interview.

“At first I thought, ’I’m going to write poems’. And then, ’we need images’ with these poems. I started with self-portraits and then turned towards other women,” she said.

Miss.Tic also drew the attention of law enforcement over complaints of defacing public property, leading to an arrest in 1997.

But her works came to be shown in galleries in France and abroad, with some acquired by the Paris modern art fund of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, according to her website.

And cinema buffs will recognize her work on the poster for Claude Chabrol’s 2007 film “La fille coupee en deux” (“A Girl Cut in Two”).

For a spell she was a favorite of fashion brands such as Kenzo and Louis Vuitton.

“So often it’s not understood that you can be young and beautiful and have things to say,” she told AFP in 2011.

“But it’s true that they sell us what they want with beautiful women. So I thought, I’m going to use these women to sell them poetry.”

Her funeral, the date of which is still to be announced, will be open to the public, said her family.

WORLD Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws
MOST POPULAR

  1. Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

    Saudi Arabia to buy Bayraktar drones: Report

  2. Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

    Rent of exclusive gazebos hits 10,000 euros in Bodrum

  3. President Erdoğan says he will no longer talk to Greek PM

    President Erdoğan says he will no longer talk to Greek PM

  4. Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

    Central Bank to meet this week to decide on rates

  5. Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan

    Ankara expects concrete steps from NATO on national security issues: Erdoğan
Recommended
Remains of ancient castle searched undersea

Remains of ancient castle searched undersea
Mungiu returns to show horror of ‘human animals’

Mungiu returns to show horror of ‘human animals’
Libyan wins top Arabic fiction prize with debut novel

Libyan wins top Arabic fiction prize with debut novel
Int’l Mardin Biennial opens

Int’l Mardin Biennial opens
Endangered giant turtles released on Turtle Day

Endangered giant turtles released on Turtle Day
Kill Japan’s elderly Film probes chilling idea

Kill Japan’s elderly? Film probes chilling idea
WORLD Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

Surgeon: Johnny Depp’s severed finger story has flaws

A hand surgeon testified Monday that Johnny Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened in his civil lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

ECONOMY Foreign tourist arrivals leap 226 percent in April

Foreign tourist arrivals leap 226 percent in April

Some 2.6 million foreign tourists visited Turkey in April, pointing to a strong 226 percent increase from a year ago.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.