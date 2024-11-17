Parcel deliveries expected to rise 10 percent in third quarter

ISTANBUL
Parcel carriers will collectively distribute more than 476 million shipments across Türkiye between October and December, 10.1 percent more than in the same period in 2023, according to a new study released by Federal Express (FedEx).

Türkiye is one of the fastest-growing major markets and ranks among the top five busiest European markets for parcels this peak season, the study said.

The country accounts for 7.7 percent of total deliveries made across Europe, ranking behind only the United Kingdom (1.29 billion), Germany (1.1 billion) and France (524 million), but ahead of other major European markets such as Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

This growth is being driven by a rise in e-commerce, which accounts for nearly 70 percent of shipments going directly to consumers across the European market, according to the study.

Across the whole of Europe, 6.2 billion shipments will be made between October and December, 9 percent more than in the same period in 2023, said the study.

The surge in e-commerce primarily drives significant growth during this time.

In Türkiye, a staggering 73.4 percent of shipments (349 million) during this period are expected to be business-to-consumer (B2C), reflecting the growing popularity of online shopping, it added.

“As a strategic crossroads for global trade, Türkiye plays a pivotal role in connecting European businesses with markets across Asia and the Middle East. FedEx is here to support business in Türkiye to explore new markets, effectively meet customers' growing expectations,” said Eser Sezek, vice president of ground operations for South-East Europe and France at FedEx.

