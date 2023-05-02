Paraglider dies after clash in Fethiye, 2 injured

MUĞLA

Orkut Baysal, one of the athletes of the National Paragliding Team, lost his life as two parachutes collided and fell during the landing in southwestern province of Muğla’s Fethiye district.

On April 29, 30-year-old professional paraglider Orkut Baysal jumped from the 1,700-meter runway of Babadağ in Ölüdeniz neighborhood with Andaç Ünsal, whom he was currently training.

At the same time, 45-year-old British Thomas Aitken also made a single jump from the 1,200-meter runway.

The parachute of Baysal and Ünsal, who were descending towards Belceğiz Beach during the flight and watching Ölüdeniz, collided with the parachute of Aitken 20 meters from the ground, and got entangled with each other.

The parachutes first hit the building of a hotel and then fell on the edge of a swimming pool. Upon the notification of those around, health and gendarmerie teams were dispatched to the scene.

Paramedics determined on the initial examination that the national paraglider had lost his life with the impact of the crash. Ünsal and Aitken were taken to Fethiye State Hospital and taken under treatment.

It was reported by the hospital staff that the two injured parachutists were in good health and not in a life-threatening condition.

The lifeless body of Baysal was taken to the morgue of Fethiye State Hospital.

Fethiye Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office’s works on the investigation into the parachute accident are ongoing.