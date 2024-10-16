'Pandas are coming': Two new bears depart China for US capital

'Pandas are coming': Two new bears depart China for US capital

WASHINGTON
Pandas are coming: Two new bears depart China for US capital

Two giant pandas departed China for a zoo in the U.S. capital on Oct. 14, a Chinese conservation group said in a statement.

Bao Li, a male panda, and female Qing Bao, both three years old, were headed to the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington under a decade-long breeding and research agreement.

"China and the United States have made orderly arrangements... to ensure that the two giant pandas will arrive at the Washington National Zoo safely and smoothly," the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) said in a statement.

Only a few of the beloved black-and-white bears remain in the United States after almost all were returned to China in recent years under pre-arranged contracts, including all three of the National Zoo's pandas last November.

The lack of immediate replacements was viewed by many as a symbol of the heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

China has been using so-called "panda diplomacy" since 1972, when the first animals were sent to Washington as a gift, following U.S. president Richard Nixon's historic visit to the Communist nation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said after meeting his counterpart Joe Biden at a summit in California last November that China could send new pandas as "envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American people."

In August, the San Diego zoo welcomed two new giant pandas, the first to be sent by China to the United States in 21 years.

Anticipation for the pandas' arrival in Washington was high, with the National Zoo's website emblazoned with a banner that read: "The pandas are coming."

Something "giant" is "coming to Washington," the zoo said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, adding that it would be closed on Tuesday but that for "the safety of the pandas and staff, we will not disclose any additional timing."

Preparations were well underway at the zoo, where pandas have been star attractions for decades.

Renovations have been undertaken at the panda habitat "to enhance the safety of the facilities and maximize space for the bears to roam," according to the zoo's website.

The bears will not, however, be available to the public for more than a month after their arrival, as they will need to be quarantined and to acclimate to their new habitat.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

    Türkiye helps evacuate over 2,000 foreigners from Lebanon

  2. Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

    Accomplice gets over 5,000 years in Ankara bombing retrial

  3. US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

    US court delays decision on Cihantimur's extradition

  4. Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

    Erdoğan meets KRG leader Barzani in Ankara

  5. US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

    US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements
Recommended
AI in focus at worlds biggest book fair

AI in focus at world's biggest book fair
Jimi Hendrix memorabilia to go on sale in London

Jimi Hendrix memorabilia to go on sale in London
Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine-era settlements unearthed in Ankara

Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine-era settlements unearthed in Ankara
Olivia Rodrigo OK after stage fall

Olivia Rodrigo OK after stage fall
Adriana Lima returns to Victorias Secret Show

Adriana Lima returns to Victoria's Secret Show
Gymnasium restoration in Stratonikeia continues

Gymnasium restoration in Stratonikeia continues
WORLD US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

US threatens to block Israel aid without Gaza improvements

The United States has warned Israel that it could withhold some of its billions of dollars in military assistance unless it improves aid delivery to the war-battered Gaza Strip within 30 days.
ECONOMY UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

UK inflation hits three-year low, fueling rate-cut hopes

Britain's annual inflation rate fell to a three-year low in September, official data showed on Wednesday, fueling speculation that the Bank of England will resume cutting interest rates next month.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿