Palestinian president appoints aide as potential successor

Palestinian president appoints aide as potential successor

RAMALLAH
Palestinian president appoints aide as potential successor

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has named a veteran aide and confidant as his new vice president in a major step by the aging leader to designate a successor.

The appointment of Hussein al-Sheikh as vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) does not guarantee he will be the next Palestinian president. But it makes him the front-runner among longtime politicians in the dominant Fatah party who hope to succeed the 89-year-old Abbas.

Abbas hopes to play a major role in postwar Gaza. He has been under pressure from Western and Arab allies to rehabilitate the Palestinian Authority, which has limited autonomy in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He has announced a series of reforms in recent months, and last week his Fatah movement approved the new position of PLO vice president.

The PLO is the internationally recognized representative of the Palestinian people and oversees the Western-backed Palestinian Authority. Abbas has led both entities for two decades.

Under last week’s decision, the new vice president, coming from the PLO’s 16-member executive committee, would succeed Abbas in a caretaker capacity if the president dies or becomes incapacitated.

That would make him the front-runner to replace Abbas on a permanent basis, though not guarantee it. The PLO’s executive committee would need to approve that appointment and the body is filled with veteran politicians who see themselves as worthy contenders.

Sheikh, 64, is a veteran leader of Abbas' Fatah movement, which dominates the PA, and is considered close to the president.

He spent more than 10 years in Israeli jails in the late 1970s and early 80s, during which he learned Hebrew.

In 2022, he was made the PLO executive committee's secretary-general and head of its negotiations department, a sensitive portfolio, demonstrating his close ties to Abbas.

Abbas also recently appointed him as the head of a committee overseeing Palestinian diplomatic missions abroad.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

    Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

  2. Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

    Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

  3. Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

    Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

  4. Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

    Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

  5. Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

    Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook
Recommended
Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick
Conclave to elect new pope starts May 7

Conclave to elect new pope starts May 7
Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11

Suspect charged with murder in Canada car attack that killed 11
No evidence of cyberattack linked to blackout in Spain, Portugal: EU

No evidence of cyberattack linked to blackout in Spain, Portugal: EU
Putin announces surprise Ukraine truce for May 8-10

Putin announces surprise Ukraine truce for May 8-10
Syria slams SDF calls for federalism, terms countrys unity as ‘red line’

Syria slams SDF calls for federalism, terms country's unity as ‘red line’
Fires rage 2 days after Iran port blast killed 70

Fires rage 2 days after Iran port blast killed 70
WORLD Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's conservatives under chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz on Monday announced their cabinet ministers, including an outspoken Ukraine backer as foreign minister, before they are set to take power next week.

ECONOMY Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is set to address the parliament's planning and budget committee on May 6, providing insights into the country's economic situation, inflation and monetary policy.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿