Palestinian leader Abbas lays ground for succession

Palestinian leader Abbas lays ground for succession

RAMALLAH
Palestinian leader Abbas lays ground for succession

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas has announced who would replace him in an interim period when the post becomes vacant, effectively removing Hamas from any involvement in a future transition.

Abbas, 89, still rules despite his term as head of the Palestinian Authority ending in 2009 and has resisted pressure to appoint a successor or a vice president.

Under current Palestinian law, the speaker of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) takes over the Palestinian Authority in the event of a power vacuum.

But the PLC, where Hamas had a majority, no longer exists since Abbas officially dissolved it in 2018 after more than a decade of tensions between his secular party, Fatah, and Hamas, which ousted the Palestinian Authority from power in the Gaza Strip in 2007.

In a decree, Abbas said the chairman of the Palestinian National Council, Rawhi Fattuh, would be his temporary replacement should the post become vacant.

"If the position of the president of the national authority becomes vacant in the absence of the legislative council, the Palestinian National Council president shall assume the duties... temporarily," it said.

The decree added that following the transition period, elections must be held within 90 days. This deadline can be extended in the event of a "force majeure,” it said.

The PNC is the parliament of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which has over 700 members from the Palestinian territories and abroad.

Hamas, which does not belong to the PLO, has no representation on the council. The PNC deputies are not elected but appointed.

The decree refers to the "delicate stage in the history of the homeland and the Palestinian cause" as war rages in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
LATEST NEWS

  1. Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

    Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”

  2. Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

    Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

  3. Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

    Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

  4. Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

    Erdoğan: World in 'clutches of conflicts'

  5. Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

    Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor
Recommended
London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations
Toll rises to 242 in Syria clashes as anti-regime group advances to Aleppo

Toll rises to 242 in Syria clashes as anti-regime group advances to Aleppo
Lebanon faces long list of challenges after ceasefire deal

Lebanon faces long list of challenges after ceasefire deal
Japan PM says will have frank discussions with Trump

Japan PM says will have 'frank discussions' with Trump
Saudi Arabia hosts UN talks on drought

Saudi Arabia hosts UN talks on drought
Ukrainian workers fighting to keep lights on

Ukrainian workers fighting to keep lights on

Australia passes law banning children from social media

Australia passes law banning children from social media
WORLD London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

The Metropolitan Police in London has announced that its counter-terrorism unit is probing "very serious" allegations as part of an ongoing investigation into activities suspected to be linked to the PKK terrorist organization.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿