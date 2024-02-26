Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

WEST BANK
Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh on Monday announced the resignation of his government which rules parts of the occupied West Bank.

"I submit the government's resignation to Mr President (Mahmud Abbas)," Shtayyeh said, adding it comes in the wake of the "developments related to the aggression against the Gaza Strip and the escalation in the West Bank and Jerusalem".

"The next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political measures that take into account the new reality in the Gaza Strip," he said, as he called for inter-Palestinian consensus and the "extension of the (Palestinian) Authority's rule over the entire land of Palestine".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN
LATEST NEWS

  1. Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

    Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

  2. Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon

    Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon

  3. Three workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine

    Three workers rescued after collapse in Elazığ mine

  4. Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

    Palestinian government submits resignation to Abbas: PM

  5. Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 32nd anniversary

    Ankara condemns Khojaly massacre on 32nd anniversary
Recommended
Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon

Hezbollah says downed Israeli drone in south Lebanon
US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington

US airman sets himself on fire outside Israeli embassy in Washington
Hungarian parliament to vote on Swedish NATO bid

Hungarian parliament to vote on Swedish NATO bid
Macron seeks to rally European support for Ukraine

Macron seeks to rally European support for Ukraine
S Korea urges doctors to return to work as protests continue

S Korea urges doctors to return to work as protests continue
Israeli military proposes plan for evacuating Gaza civilians

Israeli military proposes 'plan for evacuating' Gaza civilians
WORLD Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

Rights chief decries disinfo attacks on UN

The U.N. rights chief decried on Monday disinformation and other attacks that aim to "undermine the legitimacy" and work of the United Nations and other institutions, describing them as "profoundly destructive".
ECONOMY Majority of WTO members sign investment deal for development

Majority of WTO members sign investment deal for development

More than 120 WTO member states have finalised an agreement that aims to facilitate investment in developing countries by improving transparency and clearing bureaucratic hurdles, the global trade body said Sunday.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿