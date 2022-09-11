Palestinian dies days after being shot in Israeli raid

Jenin, Palestinian Territories
A Palestinian succumbed to his wounds Sunday, five days after being shot by the Israeli army during a home demolition in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed "the death of the young man, Hamad Mustafa Hussein Abu Jelda, 24, after being shot by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin camp a few days ago".

Security sources in Jenin told AFP that Abu Jelda had been shot during an Israeli army raid on Jenin camp last Tuesday to destroy the home of Raad Hazem, who killed three Israelis in a deadly shooting attack in Tel Aviv.

Pictures of Abu Jelda released by local activists showed him posing with an M16 rifle, though no armed faction has claimed him as a member.

Hazem carried out a shooting spree in Tel Aviv’s busy Dizengoff Street nightlife district on April 7, before being shot dead after a massive manhunt.

His father Fathi and brother Hamam are both wanted by Israel.

A petition by Hazem’s family to prevent the demolition was rejected by Israel’s supreme court on May 30.

The Tel Aviv shooting was part of a wave of deadly attacks on Israeli targets, mostly by Palestinians. In response, Israel launched near nightly raids on West Bank towns and cities that have killed dozens of Palestinians, including fighters.

Last Monday, armed forces chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kohavi said "around 1,500 wanted people were arrested and hundreds of attacks prevented" in the operations.

Human rights activists say Israel’s policy of demolishing the homes of suspected attackers amounts to collective punishment, as it can render non-combatants, including children, homeless.

But Israel says the practice is effective in deterring some Palestinians from carrying out attacks.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967, when it captured the territory from Jordan.

