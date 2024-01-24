Palau becomes first nation to ratify UN high seas treaty

Palau becomes first nation to ratify UN high seas treaty

UNITED NATIONS
Palau becomes first nation to ratify UN high seas treaty

The island nation of Palau made history this week when it became the first country to ratify last year's historic United Nations treaty for the protection of the Earth's oceans.

The so-called High Seas Treaty was adopted by U.N. member states in June, after more than 15 years of discussions.

It can go into effect 120 days after being ratified by 60 countries — a goal activists hope to reach by 2025.

The official U.N. website listing international treaties shows the tiny Pacific archipelago nation of Palau as having ratified the treaty on Monday.

The high seas are defined as the ocean area starting beyond countries' exclusive economic zones, or 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) off coastlines — covering nearly half the planet.

Nonetheless, they have long been ignored in discussions on the environment.

A key tool in the treaty will be the ability to create protected marine areas in international water, only around one percent of which is now protected by any sort of conservation measures.

Palau's leaders "have demonstrated their nation's commitment to restoring ocean health so that it can continue to sustain billions of people worldwide and protect us from the worst impacts of climate change," said Rebecca Hubbard, director of non-governmental coalition High Seas Alliance.

The treaty is seen as crucial to reach the goal of protecting 30 percent of the world's oceans and lands by 2030, as agreed by governments in a separate historic accord on biodiversity reached in Montreal in 2022.

UN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Health minister reassures Disease X only theoretical threat

Health minister reassures Disease X only theoretical threat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Health minister reassures Disease X only theoretical threat

    Health minister reassures Disease X only theoretical threat

  2. Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

    Raisi in Ankara for delayed Gaza talks

  3. Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs

    Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs

  4. Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 31st death anniversary

    Slain journalist Uğur Mumcu commemorated on 31st death anniversary

  5. Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes

    Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes
Recommended
Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs

Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs
Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes

Russia says plane carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs crashes
Turkish crew members rescued after collision off Shanghai

Turkish crew members rescued after collision off Shanghai
Israeli strikes continue in encircled Gaza city

Israeli strikes continue in encircled Gaza city

Two dead in US strikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq

Two dead in US strikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq
North Korea fires several cruise missiles towards Yellow Sea: Seoul military

North Korea fires several cruise missiles towards Yellow Sea: Seoul military
WORLD Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs

Russia says Ukraine shot down plane carrying its own POWs

Russia's defence ministry accused Kiev on Wednesday of shooting down a military transport plane carrying 65 Ukrainian soldiers set to be exchanged in a prisoner swap.
ECONOMY Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Structure of state enterprises to be reformed

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek announced that the first phase of the reform of SOEs based on transparency and in line with austerity measures has been completed.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".