Pakistan officer killed guarding polio vaccination team

Pakistan officer killed guarding polio vaccination team

ISLAMABAD
Pakistan officer killed guarding polio vaccination team

Militants shot dead a Pakistan policeman who was guarding a polio vaccination team on Tuesday, police said, as the country combats a recent resurgence of the disease.

Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan are the only countries where polio remains endemic and vaccination teams are frequently targeted by militants waging a campaign against security forces.

On Oct. 28, health workers launched a week-long vaccination campaign with the aim of immunising more than 45 million children over the age of five.

Malik Sikandar, a senior officer in the northwestern town of Orakzai, told AFP: "Two militants attacked a policeman guarding a polio vaccination team."

"The policeman died at the scene. A police team later chased down and killed two attackers and their local facilitator," he said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which has long been a hive of militant activity, including by the Pakistani Taliban.

Pakistan has seen a surge in polio cases this year, recording 41 so far in 2024 compared with six in 2023.

Polio vaccination teams, made up of health workers and police guards, have often come under attack in the restive and mountainous regions bordering Afghanistan.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors
LATEST NEWS

  1. Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

    Atatürk Pavilion draws local and foreign visitors

  2. US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

    US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

  3. Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

    Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

  4. Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

    Climate change driving 'record threats to health'

  5. Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'

    Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'
Recommended
US voices concern on horrifying Israeli strike in Gaza

US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza
Climate change driving record threats to health

Climate change driving 'record threats to health'
Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election falsification

Georgia prosecutors probe alleged election 'falsification'
Biden faces backlash for calling Trump supporters garbage

Biden faces backlash for calling Trump supporters 'garbage'
Kiev announces new mobilization drive as Russia advances

Kiev announces new mobilization drive as Russia advances
Harris faces Gaza protest during Ellipse speech

Harris faces Gaza protest during Ellipse speech
Nearly 100 killed in Israel strike on Gaza

Nearly 100 killed in Israel strike on Gaza
WORLD US voices concern on horrifying Israeli strike in Gaza

US voices concern on 'horrifying' Israeli strike in Gaza

The United States has voiced concern about a "horrifying" Israeli strike in Gaza that killed a large number of children and said it was asking its ally for answers.

ECONOMY Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom unveils annual report with vision for sustainable future

Türk Telekom has released its first Integrated Annual Report titled "Building a Sustainable Future is Worth All the Effort," detailing its financial performance and long-term value creation goals alongside its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) achievements.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿