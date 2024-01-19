Painting from Sultan Abdulhamid I era being restored

ISTANBUL

The “Family Tree” painting from the Sultan Abdulhamid I era is being restored in the workshop of the National Palaces Painting Museum.

Speaking about the painting, National Palaces Painting Restoration and Conservation Workshop Supervisor Hatice Biga said, "The sultan portraits are depicted in medallions. They are tied together with ribbons on a tree. The Blue Mosque and its location are depicted at the back of the family tree composition."

The works in the National Palaces Painting Museum are being prepared for display at the museum. The restoration of the 18th century “Family Tree” painting is being carried out in the workshop. An expert team of eight people is carrying out meticulous work for the painting, which is one of the three “family tree” themed works made during the reign of Sultan Abdulhamid I.

The other two of the three paintings, which started the tradition of family trees in the Ottoman palace and have minor differences, are abroad.

In the works made during the reign of the 27th sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Abdulhamid I, sultan portraits are featured in medallion frames on the branches of a tree covering the entire composition. The sultan portraits are tied to each other with ribbons. Osman Gazi is at the top and Sultan Abdulhamid I is at the bottom. Behind the tree, the view of the Sultanahmet Mosque is shown.

The painting, whose restoration started about two months ago, is set to be completed within a year and displayed at the National Palaces Painting Museum.

“The ‘Family Tree’ painting in the National Palaces collection is the first example of its kind. It was made during the reign of Abdulhamid I. Before the works arrive at the workshop, their restoration plans are made according to deterioration. The works are transported to the workshop. This is how the process began within this painting, too. It needs restoration. After arriving at the workshop, a documentation study is carried out to determine its condition. Documentation is made in the first stage by taking microscope shots, shooting with general light and many techniques. Then the restoration process begins. We are working with a team of eight people for the restoration. After the restoration is finished, it is transported to the place where it will be displayed. We think the restoration of this painting will take one year.” Biga stated.