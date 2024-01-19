Painting from Sultan Abdulhamid I era being restored

Painting from Sultan Abdulhamid I era being restored

ISTANBUL
Painting from Sultan Abdulhamid I era being restored

The “Family Tree” painting from the Sultan Abdulhamid I era is being restored in the workshop of the National Palaces Painting Museum.

Speaking about the painting, National Palaces Painting Restoration and Conservation Workshop Supervisor Hatice Biga said, "The sultan portraits are depicted in medallions. They are tied together with ribbons on a tree. The Blue Mosque and its location are depicted at the back of the family tree composition."

The works in the National Palaces Painting Museum are being prepared for display at the museum. The restoration of the 18th century “Family Tree” painting is being carried out in the workshop. An expert team of eight people is carrying out meticulous work for the painting, which is one of the three “family tree” themed works made during the reign of Sultan Abdulhamid I.

The other two of the three paintings, which started the tradition of family trees in the Ottoman palace and have minor differences, are abroad.

In the works made during the reign of the 27th sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Abdulhamid I, sultan portraits are featured in medallion frames on the branches of a tree covering the entire composition. The sultan portraits are tied to each other with ribbons. Osman Gazi is at the top and Sultan Abdulhamid I is at the bottom. Behind the tree, the view of the Sultanahmet Mosque is shown.

The painting, whose restoration started about two months ago, is set to be completed within a year and displayed at the National Palaces Painting Museum.

“The ‘Family Tree’ painting in the National Palaces collection is the first example of its kind. It was made during the reign of Abdulhamid I. Before the works arrive at the workshop, their restoration plans are made according to deterioration. The works are transported to the workshop. This is how the process began within this painting, too. It needs restoration. After arriving at the workshop, a documentation study is carried out to determine its condition. Documentation is made in the first stage by taking microscope shots, shooting with general light and many techniques. Then the restoration process begins. We are working with a team of eight people for the restoration. After the restoration is finished, it is transported to the place where it will be displayed. We think the restoration of this painting will take one year.” Biga stated.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China urges end of harassment of vessels in Red Sea

China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea
LATEST NEWS

  1. China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

    China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

  2. Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration

    Turkish, Greek ministers hold talks on illegal migration

  3. Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting after trading strikes with Iran

    Pakistan convenes emergency security meeting after trading strikes with Iran

  4. Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer

    Israel bombs Gaza as disagreements with US simmer

  5. Huthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships: interview

    Huthi official promises safe passage for Russian, Chinese ships: interview
Recommended
Scientists clone first rhesus monkey using new method

Scientists clone first rhesus monkey using new method
Inside country musics new golden era

Inside country music's new golden era
Tour through Dire Straits live output with new box set

Tour through Dire Straits' live output with new box set
Exciting discovery in Amos ancient city

Exciting discovery in Amos ancient city
Japan literary laureate unashamed about using ChatGPT

Japan literary laureate unashamed about using ChatGPT
Guinness World Records has doubts about age of worlds oldest dog

Guinness World Records has doubts about age of world's oldest dog
WORLD China urges end of harassment of vessels in Red Sea

China urges end of 'harassment' of vessels in Red Sea

China called for an end to "harassment" of civilian vessels in the Red Sea on Friday after attacks on ships by Huthi rebels in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track for investment grade rating, says Pimco

Türkiye on track for investment grade rating, says Pimco

Pimco has been wading into Türkiye’s bond market, betting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s commitment to a sweeping economic overhaul has set the country on a path to regaining its investment grade credit rating, the Financial Times has reported.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".