Over 9 million foreign tourists visit Antalya

Over 9 million foreign tourists visit Antalya

ANTALYA
Over 9 million foreign tourists visit Antalya

More than 9 million foreign tourists have arrived in Antalya by air between Jan. 1 and Aug. 10, bolstering expectations that the popular holiday destination will see more tourists this year than it did in 2019.

According to data from the provincial directorate of culture and tourism, foreign tourist arrivals in Antalya on the Mediterranean coast by air grew 21 percent since the start of the year compared with the same period of 2022.

In 2019, when Türkiye and Antalya welcomed a record number of foreign holidaymakers, the number of foreign tourists visiting the province was a little more than 9 million.

In the first 10 days of August, 872,833 foreign tourists arrived in Antalya by air, pointing to an 11 percent increase from the same period of last year.

Last week, data from the Transport Ministry showed that 10 cruise ships visited Antalya between January and July with a total of 16,640 passengers on board.

Ten cruise liners docked at the port in Antalya in the first seven months of 2022, too, but with only a total of 3,800 travelers on board.

From January to June this year, Turkish ports welcomed 574 cruise ships which brought nearly 692,000 visitors in total.

Separate data released last week by the General Directorate of State Airports Authority (DHMİ) showed that international passenger traffic at Turkish airports grew by 27 percent year-on-year to 66.7 million in the first seven months of 2023.

Some 51.8 million travelers on domestic routes went through the airports in the same period, an 18 percent increase from a year earlier.

Total passenger traffic at Turkish airports increased by 22.9 percent annually to 118.5 million.

This year, Türkiye aims to welcome 60 million tourists and generate $56 million in tourism revenues, which are one of the main sources of hard currency and help the country reduce its current account deficit.

Economy,

WORLD Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary
LATEST NEWS

  1. Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

    Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

  2. Ukraine says downed waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

    Ukraine says downed waves of missiles, drones over Odesa

  3. Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

    Hawaii fire death toll nears 100, and anger grows

  4. Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell

    Fiction writers see AI as a story to tell

  5. Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

    Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq
Recommended
Agricultural industrial zones to be established: Minister

Agricultural industrial zones to be established: Minister
Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq
Total quake-related spending to reach 1 trillion Turkish Liras: VP Yılmaz

Total quake-related spending to reach 1 trillion Turkish Liras: VP Yılmaz
Weak sales force homeowners to negotiate prices

Weak sales force homeowners to negotiate prices
US climate plan strains trade ties with allies

US climate plan strains trade ties with allies
El Nino threatens food security

El Nino threatens food security
WORLD Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Far-right Milei comes out ahead in Argentina presidential primary

Argentines will choose between far-right lawmaker Javier Milei, center-right coalition candidate Patricia Bullrich and Economy Minister Sergio Massa in this year's presidential vote, according to results from Sunday's primary election.

ECONOMY Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

Qatar Post buys stake in Turkish Souq

Qatar Postal Service (Qatar Post) has acquired a 40 percent stake in the Turkish e-commerce platform Turkish Souq.

SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.