Over 8.8 mln Turkish passengers use airline in Oct

  • November 10 2020 09:34:04

Over 8.8 mln Turkish passengers use airline in Oct

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Over 8.8 mln Turkish passengers use airline in Oct

The total number of passengers using airway in Turkey exceeded 8.8 million in October, the country's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry announced on Nov. 9. 

Domestic passengers traveling through airports in Turkey was 5.1 million while international passenger traffic was 3.7 million. These passengers also included direct transit passengers, according to the figures released by the ministry.

The number of aircraft landing and taking off at the airports was 61,364 on domestic flights and 31,015 on international flights. The total aircraft traffic, including overpasses, was recorded as 108,119.

The cargo (cargo, mail and baggage) traffic at the airports in October reached a total of 246,871 tons - 55,752 tons on domestic flights and 191,119 tons on international flights.

Aircraft traffic landing and taking off at Turkey's airports in 10 months of the year was 482,249 on domestic lines and it was 239,835 on international flights.

During this period, domestic passenger traffic in Turkey was over 42.5 million, while international passenger traffic was over 28 million. The total passenger traffic, including direct transit passengers, was over 70.6 million, the ministry said.

The cargo traffic at airports, during January-October period, exceeded 1.96 million tons, with 414,264 tons on domestic flights and over 1.55 million tons on international flights.

airline,

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

    EU shall get rid of ‘strategic blindness’ about Turkey: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance following Albayrak's resignation

    Turkey appoints Lütfi Elvan as new finance following Albayrak's resignation

  3. Hottest October record breaks in 33 sites of Turkey

    Hottest October record breaks in 33 sites of Turkey

  4. Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history

    Treasure hunters unearth 2,500-year-old history

  5. Arbitrariness over in US

    Arbitrariness over in US
Recommended
Turkey’s defense fair SAHA Expo starts virtually

Turkey’s defense fair SAHA Expo starts virtually
European, Turkish banks loan wet wipes producer

European, Turkish banks loan wet wipes producer
Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140 mln export deal

Turkish defense firm Aselsan inks $140 mln export deal
Turkish Central Bank to decisively use all policy tools: Governor

Turkish Central Bank to decisively use all policy tools: Governor
Turkey dismisses central bank governor

Turkey dismisses central bank governor
Treasury posts $820 mln cash deficit in October

Treasury posts $820 mln cash deficit in October
WORLD Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizers vaccine

Turkish immigrant couple behind Pfizer's vaccine

Positive data on BioNTech and U.S. partner Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine is an unlikely success for the married couple behind the German biotech firm, who have devoted their lives to harnessing the immune system against cancer.   
ECONOMY Over 8.8 mln Turkish passengers use airline in Oct

Over 8.8 mln Turkish passengers use airline in Oct

The total number of passengers using airway in Turkey exceeded 8.8 million in October, the country's Transport and Infrastructure Ministry announced on Nov. 9. 
SPORTS F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

F1 returns to Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers

Formula 1 is returning to the Turkish Grand Prix with 16 drivers making their debut on Nov. 15. 