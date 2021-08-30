Over 5 million tourists visited Antalya this year

  • August 30 2021 07:00:00

Over 5 million tourists visited Antalya this year

ANTALYA
Over 5 million tourists visited Antalya this year

Antalya, the heartland of Turkey’s tourism industry, has hosted more than 5 million foreign tourists so far this year – up 253 percent year on year.

The developed hospitality sector in the Mediterranean province has implemented the Safe Tourism Certification Program successfully since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, a statement from the Provincial Culture and Tourism Directorate said on Aug. 28.

“The number of tourists arriving in the city of Antalya via airlines has exceeded 5 million,” it said.

Some 1.43 million tourists visited Antalya between Jan. 1 and Aug. 27 last year.

In August this year, the number of tourists in Antalya reached 1.66 million, up 146 percent from 672,424 in August 2020.

Russian tourists topped the list of tourist source countries with a share of 34.6 percent. Ukrainian (20.6 percent), German (11.9 percent) and Polish (5.4 percent) tourists followed them.

Turkey hopes to host 25 million foreign visitors this year, according to the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

The world’s sixth most popular destination in 2019 hosted more than 52 million visitors compared to other countries that year, including some 7 million Turks living abroad. Turkey raked in nearly $35 billion in tourism revenues in 2019.

Due to pandemic-related travel restrictions last year, the number of foreign tourists dropped 69 percent to around 16 million and tourism revenues declined to $12 billion.

Turkey’s tourism income stood at $2.4 billion in the first quarter of this year. In the second quarter, tourism revenues hit $3 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

ARTS & LIFE Exhibition featuring 150th anniversary of Troy Excavations opens to visitors

Exhibition featuring 150th anniversary of Troy Excavations opens to visitors
MOST POPULAR

  1. TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

    TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

  2. Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

  3. Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight

    Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight

  4. Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

    Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

  5. Rent prices soar as students flock back to cities

    Rent prices soar as students flock back to cities
Recommended
Akıncı UCAV added to Turkey’s military inventory

Akıncı UCAV added to Turkey’s military inventory
SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021
European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender

European bank provides $50 mln in trade finance to Turkish lender
Turkish, South Korean cooperation to ensure efficiency in water resources

Turkish, South Korean cooperation to ensure efficiency in water resources
Turkey, US seek to boost bilateral trade

Turkey, US seek to boost bilateral trade

Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in July

Nearly 117,000 vehicles registered in Turkey in July
WORLD New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza were reported early on Aug. 29.

ECONOMY Akıncı UCAV added to Turkey’s military inventory

Akıncı UCAV added to Turkey’s military inventory

Another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been added to the inventory of the Turkish security forces.

SPORTS F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

Formula One on Aug. 28 announced a revised calendar for the rest of the 2021 season, following the cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.