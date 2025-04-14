Over 400 killed in Darfur paramilitary attacks: UN

KHARTOUM
More than 400 people have been killed in recent attacks by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the western Darfur region, according to sources cited by the United Nations.

The RSF, at war with the regular army since April 2023, has in recent weeks stepped up its attacks on refugee camps around El-Fasher in its effort to seize the last state capital in Darfur not under its control.

And since late last week, the RSF has launched ground and aerial assaults on El-Fasher itself and the nearby Zamzam and Abu Shouk displacement camps.

Just between Wednesday and Friday last week, the U.N. rights office "has verified 148 killings", spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told AFP.

"But this is very much an underestimate as our verification work is ongoing," she said, stressing that the number did "not even include yesterday's violence".

"Credible sources have reported more than 400 killed," she said.

Her comments came after U.N. rights chief Volker Turk decried in a statement that the "large-scale attacks ... made starkly clear the cost of inaction by the international community, despite my repeated warnings of heightened risk for civilians in the area".

"Hundreds of civilians, including at least nine humanitarian workers, were reportedly killed," he said, warning that "the attacks have exacerbated an already dire protection and humanitarian crisis in a city that has endured a devastating RSF siege since May last year".

The UN rights chief insisted that "RSF has an obligation under international humanitarian law to ensure the protection of civilians, including from ethnically motivated attacks, and to enable the safe passage of civilians out of the city".

With the conflict entering its third year on Tuesday, Turk called on all parties "to take meaningful steps towards resolving the conflict".

